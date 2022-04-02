Monday's Premier League match preview, team news, stats, predictions, kick-off time and how to follow

Team news, stats, predictions and how to follow the Premier League Crystal Palace host Arsenal on Monday Night Football, live on Sky Sports.

Team news: Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira could be without Wilfried Zaha for his side's Premier League clash against Arsenal on Monday.

The Ivory Coast international is a doubt after he was ruled out of his country's 3-0 defeat against England with a hamstring injury.

Michael Olise could be absent after he withdrew from France's U21 squad with a foot problem, while Nathan Ferguson (hamstring) is also facing a race against time to be fit for the visit of Mikel Arteta's side.

Bukayo Saka should be fit to feature for Arsenal after missing England's friendlies following a positive coronavirus test.

Goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale was also forced to withdraw from the Three Lions squad with a hip injury which is expected to keep him sidelined this week.

Takehiro Tomiyasu is back in training following a calf issue and could come into the side.

Jones Knows prediction

Since the Aaron Ramsdale, Ben White and Gabriel axis was formed four games into the season, Arsenal have scored 14 first-half goals in their last 11 away Premier League matches. Only Liverpool have scored more - and that's despite the Gunners playing two games less than the majority of their rivals.

Mikel Arteta instructs his team to play aggressively from the off and that is seen by 11 of their 14 first-half goals away from home coming before the 30th minute. That is the most scored in that period when assessing away games, along with Liverpool.

Arsenal have won their last five Premier League away games, scoring 14 goals, and have led at the break in their last six - the only blip being the second-half collapse at Everton.

Palace are a tough nut to crack at home, but do have a tendency of starting very slowly in matches. They have failed to score in the first half of 10 of their 15 home matches, including against Liverpool, Manchester City, Tottenham and Chelsea. All of this adds up to Arsenal being in front at the break at 13/8 with Sky Bet looking like a solid play.

Whether they can hold on and remain in pole position to finish in a Champions League place will be all about their ability to see the game out in the second period. I have faith.

Opta stats

Crystal Palace have won just one of their last nine Premier League games against Arsenal (D5 L3), with five of the last seven meetings between the sides ending level (W1 L1).

Arsenal have lost just one of their last 16 away league games against Crystal Palace (W8 D7), though that defeat did come in a Monday night game back in April 2017 (0-3).

Crystal Palace have won just one of their last 15 Premier League games on a Monday (D6 L8), winning 2-1 at Brighton in February 2021. The Eagles have drawn all three of their Monday games this season, including the reverse fixture against Arsenal in October (2-2).

Arsenal lost their last Monday league match 2-1 at Everton. The Gunners haven't lost consecutive Premier League games on a Monday since 2010 (vs Blackburn in May and Man Utd in December), while they last did so in the same season in 1995-96 (vs Bolton and Sheffield Wednesday).

Crystal Palace have won just one of their last 17 Premier League London derby matches (D8 L8), beating Tottenham 3-0 in September this season. The Eagles have never beaten both Arsenal and Spurs within the same league campaign before.

After losing their first two London derby matches this season, Arsenal are unbeaten in their last four in the Premier League (W3 D1). The Gunners are looking to win three consecutive London derbies in the league for the first time since March 2015.

So far in 2022, Crystal Palace have failed to win any of their five Premier League home games (D2 L3), while in the FA Cup the Eagles have won all three at Selhurst Park by an aggregate score of 8-1. Only Watford (8) and Brighton (6) are on longer winless home runs in the Premier League than Palace.

Arsenal have won each of their last five Premier League away games. They last won more consecutively on the road between March and September 2013 (8), while they last did so within the same season between January and May 2002 (also 8).

Crystal Palace

Arsenal Monday 4th April 7:00pm Kick off 8:00pm

