Sunday's Premier League match previews, team news, stats, predictions, kick-off time and how to follow

Team news, stats, predictions and how to follow the Premier League this weekend as Tottenham host Newcastle and West Ham face Everton, live on Sky Sports.

Team news: West Ham will assess Manuel Lanzini ahead of the visit of Everton.

The Argentina midfielder was involved in a car crash on Thursday but escaped injury.

Jarrod Bowen and Vladimir Coufal could return after spells out injured.

Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin is set to make his first start in a month after returning to full fitness.

Midfielder Fabian Delph, who has been out since mid-December with a thigh problem, is still at least a week away from fitness while centre-back Yerry Mina, sidelined for two months also with a thigh issue, will not be back for another fortnight at best.

Allan serves the second game of a three-match suspension and winger Andros Townsend's season has been ended by a knee injury.

Jones Knows prediction

Regular readers will know I have been keen to take West Ham on in recent weeks due to their lack of strength in depth, over-reliance on Michail Antonio and busy Europa League schedule.

Not this weekend, though. West Ham look a huge price to me at 3/4 with Sky Bet.

Antonio has had a full week to refresh ahead of a big week for the Hammers that sees them play Lyon at the London Stadium on Thursday. He should be at full throttle here, having been left out of Jamaica's squad over the international break.

Antonio's impact when well rested for West Ham is gigantic.

On the last 22 occasions where Antonio has had a rest period of seven days or more between games, West Ham have won 17 games, losing just two of those. Those defeats were a totally understandable defeat away at Manchester City and a 3-2 home defeat to Southampton on Boxing Day where Antonio scored and the Hammers won the expected goals battle in a positive performance.

The last time Antonio was afforded some time off and missed meeting up with Jamaica was in September, which subsequently coincided with a four-game winning run for West Ham, that included victories over Tottenham and Liverpool.

Furthermore, Antonio's personal record after a break seems to spike. In those aforementioned 22 matches, the striker has racked up 18 goal involvements (10 goals, eight assists) suggesting that his performance level increases after being able to rest his overworked limbs.

It takes a well-organised and defensively disciplined side to cause David Moyes' team problems, which is something Everton are not, and I'm expecting a dominant showing from the Hammers, with Antonio at the forefront.

Everton crumble defensively under minimal pressure and do not possess the backbone to pick up points away from home in the Premier League. They have the worst away record in the Premier League, with just six points taken from 13 games, the only win coming at Brighton. They are without a win in 11 away Premier League games, taking just two points from 33 available.

Frank Lampard has not helped matters, either in terms of defensive structure on the road, conceding 14 goals in his four away games in charge across all competitions. Moyes will have noted that nine of those goals came via crosses into the Everton penalty area. West Ham have scored 13 goals from crosses this season - no team have scored more via that route. Antonio will be licking his lips at ending his 10-game Premier League drought.

Opta stats

Following their 1-0 win at Goodison Park in October, West Ham are looking to complete their first league double over Everton since the 1972-73 campaign.

Everton have lost just one of their last 13 Premier League away games against West Ham (W8 D4), going down 3-1 in May 2018. Indeed, the Toffees have won more Premier League away games against the Hammers than they have at any other side (12).

West Ham have lost two of their last three Premier League games (W1), as many as they had in their previous nine. However, at home the Hammers are looking to secure three consecutive league wins for the first time in over a year (March 2021).

Everton have won fewer away points than any other side in the Premier League this season (6). The Toffees are currently without a win in 11 away league games (D2 L9), their longest such run without a win since a run of 16 between February and December 2017.

Everton are winless in nine Premier League games played on a Sunday, losing eight of those (D1). Away from home, the Toffees have won just four of their last 36 league games on Sundays (D6 L26), though all of those victories have been against London clubs (QPR, Tottenham, Fulham and West Ham).

West Ham have scored 49 goals in their 30 Premier League games this season, their most at this stage of a top-flight campaign since 1983-84 (also 49). The Hammers' next goal will see them net 50+ goals in consecutive top-flight seasons for the first time since doing so in six straight campaigns between 1981-82 and 1986-87.

Everton have lost their last five away games in all competitions, last losing six in a row in March 2018. They've lost their last two by 5-0 and 4-0 scorelines - they've never lost three consecutively on the road by 4+ goals before.

West Ham have won a league-high 13 points from losing positions in the Premier League this season, also winning a league-high four games from behind this term. The Hammers' haven't won five Premier League games from behind in a single campaign since 2005-06.

West Ham United

Everton Sunday 3rd April 1:00pm Kick off 2:00pm

Team news: Tottenham defender Ben Davies will be fit for the visit of Newcastle.

The Wales international cut short his stay with his national team after feeling a muscle injury but he has recovered in time to play.

Oliver Skipp (groin) and Ryan Sessegnon (hamstring) will return to first-team training.

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe will make late checks on returning international trio Chris Wood, Bruno Guimaraes and Miguel Almiron.

The New Zealand, Brazil and Paraguay stars all endured gruelling journeys back to Tyneside and will be assessed before the game.

Keeper Martin Dubravka (illness) and defender Fabian Schar (groin) are expected to be fit, while midfielder Jonjo Shelvey has recovered from illness, but there are fresh Covid-19 cases within the camp and defenders Federico Fernandez (muscle), Kieran Tripper (fractured metatarsal) and striker Callum Wilson (Achilles/calf) remain on the sidelines.

Jones Knows prediction

Tottenham know a two-goal win will take them into the top four before Arsenal play Crystal Palace on Monday Night Football. It would be the first time the club have been in the top four in the final two months of a season since finishing fourth in the 18/19 campaign.

He has had bumps in the road, but Antonio Conte is showing why he is one of the best operators in world football. Spurs are proving hard to score against and deadly in attack. It's a simple combination that looks set to take them closer to the top three next season once Conte adds more quality into understrength areas of his starting XI.

Spurs have taken 21 points from 12 games in 2022 - only Liverpool (28) taken more points this calendar year. And although Newcastle are a tougher nut to crack these days, they are still quite far away from being able to compete with a top Premier League team on the road.

I fancy Spurs to win quite comfortably and Sergio Reguilon to score. The Spaniard doesn't look to have the trust of Conte just yet, but he's managed to force his way into the side in the left wing-back slot that does provide plenty of licence for that player to join attacks.

In his last two starts, he has had five shots with two of those on targets which has generated an expected goals figure of 0.74. In a game at home against a team they are 1/2 with Sky Bet to beat, his 6/1 anytime scorer odds are just too big to pass up.

Opta stats

Tottenham have won just two of their last seven Premier League home games against Newcastle (D1 L4), and haven't scored more than once in any of these seven meetings.

Since their return to the Premier League in 2017, Newcastle have won just one of their nine league meetings with Tottenham (D2 L6), though that victory did come away from home in August 2019 (1-0).

Tottenham have won four of their last five Premier League games (L1), having lost four of their five before that (W1). Spurs have scored at least twice in all five of these games, last doing so in more consecutive league matches between February and April 2017 (7).

Following a nine-game unbeaten run in the Premier League, Newcastle have now lost their last two. Both of these defeats have been by a 1-0 scoreline, with the winning goals being scored in the 89th and 90th minute respectively.

Newcastle haven't conceded more than once in any of their last 11 Premier League games, shipping eight goals in that time. Only twice have they had a longer such run in the competition - 18 games between November 2003-March 2004, and 12 games between March and August 1997.

Tottenham have benefitted from six own goals in the Premier League this season, at least three times as many as any other side. Only two teams have ever benefitted from more in a single campaign - Swansea City in 2013-14 (8) and Manchester United in 2009-10 (10).

Team news: Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira could be without Wilfried Zaha for his side's Premier League clash against Arsenal on Monday.

The Ivory Coast international is a doubt after he was ruled out of his country's 3-0 defeat against England with a hamstring injury.

Michael Olise could be absent after he withdrew from France's U21 squad with a foot problem, while Nathan Ferguson (hamstring) is also facing a race against time to be fit for the visit of Mikel Arteta's side.

Bukayo Saka should be fit to feature for Arsenal after missing England's friendlies following a positive coronavirus test.

Goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale was also forced to withdraw from the Three Lions squad with a hip injury which is expected to keep him sidelined this week.

Takehiro Tomiyasu is back in training following a calf issue and could come into the side.

Jones Knows prediction

Since the Aaron Ramsdale, Ben White and Gabriel axis was formed four games into the season, Arsenal have scored 14 first-half goals in their last 11 away Premier League matches. Only Liverpool have scored more - and that's despite the Gunners playing two games less than the majority of their rivals.

Mikel Arteta instructs his team to play aggressively from the off and that is seen by 11 of their 14 first-half goals away from home coming before the 30th minute. That is the most scored in that period when assessing away games, along with Liverpool.

Arsenal have won their last five Premier League away games, scoring 14 goals and have led at the break in their last six - the only blip being the second-half collapse at Everton.

Palace are a tough nut to crack at home, but do have a tendency of starting very slowly in matches. They have failed to score in the first half of 10 of their 15 home matches, including against Liverpool, Manchester City, Tottenham and Chelsea. All of this adds up to Arsenal being in front at the break at 13/8 with Sky Bet looking like a solid play.

Whether they can hold on and remain in pole position to finish in a Champions League place will be all about their ability to see the game out in the second period. I have faith.

Opta stats

Crystal Palace have won just one of their last nine Premier League games against Arsenal (D5 L3), with five of the last seven meetings between the sides ending level (W1 L1).

Arsenal have lost just one of their last 16 away league games against Crystal Palace (W8 D7), though that defeat did come in a Monday night game back in April 2017 (0-3).

Crystal Palace have won just one of their last 15 Premier League games on a Monday (D6 L8), winning 2-1 at Brighton in February 2021. The Eagles have drawn all three of their Monday games this season, including the reverse fixture against Arsenal in October (2-2).

Arsenal lost their last Monday league match 2-1 at Everton. The Gunners haven't lost consecutive Premier League games on a Monday since 2010 (vs Blackburn in May and Man Utd in December), while they last did so in the same season in 1995-96 (vs Bolton and Sheffield Wednesday).

Crystal Palace have won just one of their last 17 Premier League London derby matches (D8 L8), beating Tottenham 3-0 in September this season. The Eagles have never beaten both Arsenal and Spurs within the same league campaign before.

After losing their first two London derby matches this season, Arsenal are unbeaten in their last four in the Premier League (W3 D1). The Gunners are looking to win three consecutive London derbies in the league for the first time since March 2015.

So far in 2022, Crystal Palace have failed to win any of their five Premier League home games (D2 L3), while in the FA Cup the Eagles have won all three at Selhurst Park by an aggregate score of 8-1. Only Watford (8) and Brighton (6) are on longer winless home runs in the Premier League than Palace.

Arsenal have won each of their last five Premier League away games. They last won more consecutively on the road between March and September 2013 (8), while they last did so within the same season between January and May 2002 (also 8).

Crystal Palace

Arsenal Monday 4th April 7:00pm Kick off 8:00pm

