Premier League title race: West Ham vs Man City and Southampton vs Liverpool to be shown live on Sky Sports

The Premier League run-in continues as the title-tussling titans battle to the wire with West Ham vs Man City and Southampton vs Liverpool in front of the Sky cameras.

Pep Guardiola's City have carved a three-point lead over Jurgen Klopp's side, with two league games left to play.

Manchester City will look to maintain that advantage and superior goal difference going into the final day with a win at West Ham this Sunday on Sky Sports.

West Ham United

Manchester City Sunday 15th May 1:00pm Kick off 2:00pm

Liverpool's rescheduled trip to Southampton will also be live on Sky Sports on Tuesday May 17 - three days after the FA Cup final when the Reds face Chelsea in their bid for an unprecedented Quadruple.

Southampton

Liverpool Tuesday 17th May 7:00pm Kick off 7:45pm

Meanwhile, the Saints will have a 10-day break before the visit of Liverpool after their 3-0 defeat against Brentford on May 7.

Manchester City and Liverpool's Premier League title race is set to go down to the wire - but just how close are we to seeing a play-off for the title?

It has never happened before, but with just two games to go and three points separating City and Liverpool, it remains possible this season's title race could be decided by a one-off match following the conclusion of the league season. What a prospect.

As City and Liverpool drew both of their head-to-head encounters 2-2 this season - in perhaps two of the most enthralling contests of the Premier League campaign - they cannot be separated in that regard, which leaves us with the almost inconceivable possibility of a play-off for the title.

A final, as it were, to decide the champions of England. Heady stuff. It would, of course, take a rather precise string of results to reach such an end goal.

Liverpool's quest for a historic Quadruple continues against Chelsea in the FA Cup final, but how have other sides fared in their own bids to achieve the feat?

Liverpool are still in with a chance of an unprecedented Quadruple this campaign, as unlikely as that sounds, as we enter the final stretch of the season.

It is 'squeaky-bum time,' as Sir Alex Ferguson would say, with Jurgen Klopp's side still just three points behind leaders Man City as we enter the final two league games of the season after an impressive unbeaten run in the league saw the champions' seemingly unsurmountable 14-point lead on January 15 evaporate away.

Meanwhile, Liverpool have also secured their date with Real Madrid in the Champions League final at the Stade de France on May 28.

So, how have other English teams got on when faced with such a daunting challenge, while surely the trophy-laden Liverpool sides of the 80s must have gone close to achieving the feat? And what about some of the great European giants of years gone by?

May 14 - Chelsea (Wembley) FA Cup final

May 17 - Southampton (a) Premier League, live on Sky Sports

May 22 - Wolves (h) Premier League

May 28 - Real Madrid (n) Champions League final

May 15 - West Ham (a) Premier League, live on Sky Sports

May 22 - Aston Villa (h) Premier League

Everton

Brentford Sunday 15th May 4:00pm Kick off 4:30pm

Sunday May 15: West Ham vs Man City, kick-off 2pm

Sunday May 15: Everton vs Brentford, kick-off 4.30pm

Monday May 16: Newcastle vs Arsenal, kick-off 8pm

Tuesday May 17: Southampton vs Liverpool, kick-off 7.45pm

