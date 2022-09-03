Premier League predictions: Jones Knows wants to profit from Manchester United's newfound filthiness vs Arsenal

Manchester United's newfound love of the dark arts can help them end Arsenal's winning streak, predicts tipster Jones Knows as he casts his eye over the two Super Sunday matches.

Brighton vs Leicester, Sunday 2.00pm, live on Sky Sports - PLAY SUPER 6 HERE!

Brighton have taken 28 points from their last 14 Premier League games since April - only Man City (36), Tottenham (31), Liverpool (31) have amassed more. Meanwhile, Leicester have started the season abysmally, playing with such a lack of intensity as they have lost four on the bounce in timid fashion.

Brighton, well-drilled and super slick, usually feast upon teams that are struggling for confidence with players that aren't perhaps pulling in the same direction. But there is absolutely no way I can back them at 4/5 with Sky Bet to win this match. This isn't my first rodeo with Brighton.

The familiar concern of wasteful finishing is rearing its head again early on this season. Brighton are failing to capitalise on high probability chances created. Over the past three seasons at home, Brighton have created an expected goals figure of 90.34 but have scored just 62 goals showing a frightening underperformance in front of goal against the quality of chances created.

I haven't checked the numbers, but Solly March must be responsible for at least 80 of those expected goals, no? He's now up to an expected goals tally of 1.38 this season with three big chances missed - no Premier League player has a higher xG this season without managing to score. How my weekly 10/1 anytime scorer price hasn't copped is pretty staggering. He remains that price this weekend by the way.

Counter Brighton's wastefulness with the fact Leicester have scored in 25 of their last 28 Premier League away games. It suggests just one goal from the Foxes could be enough to avoid defeat.

All of the above will probably render pointless when March bangs home a hat-trick at 500/1 though.

SCORE PREDICTION: 1-1

Manchester United vs Arsenal, Sunday 4.30pm, live on Sky Sports - PLAY SUPER 6 HERE!

Who knew the Erik Ten Hag way was drenched in so much filth?

I think many of us were expecting full-throttle football with a high defensive line but what Ten Hag has resorted to, for now, is a no-thrills, quite direct style with the backdrop of aggression and in-your-face defending. It's probably smart management as something had to change stylistically.

Manchester United are rough and tumble now and hard to score against. Arsenal will have to be smart and clinical to break though - but one goal may just do it. It would be a massive statement to leave with three points.

The match prices look about right to me though with United and Arsenal both trading around the same mark at 8/5 with Sky Bet. It's a tough game to call. Too tough for me to get involved so I'm heading into the cards market for a wager where United's newfound aggressive approach makes them a strong fancy in them to receive more cards than Arsenal at 11/10 with Sky Bet.

Since the 4-0 drubbing at Brentford, no team have been shown more yellow cards (9) or made more fouls (40) than Manchester United with Ten Hag's side winning the card count race in all of their last three fixtures. Despite Arsenal being regarded as a side with disciplinary problems, the numbers show that they only rank 12th for yellow cards shown since the start of last season when factoring in ever-present Premier League teams. United look a fantastic price with the cards in mind.

SCORE PREDICTION: 0-0 | JONES KNOWS BEST BET: Manchester United most booking points (11/10 with Sky Bet - Bet Here!)