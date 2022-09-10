Premier League, EFL, Scottish, WSL and non-League: This weekend's matches postponed

Premier League, Championship, League One, League Two, Scottish and non-League called off this weekend following death of The Queen; start of WSL season also delayed; horse racing cancelled on Friday and Saturday with St Leger moved to Sunday; EFL programme set to recommence on Tuesday

Supporters at West Ham's London Stadium paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II ahead of Thursday's game with FCSB

All English and Scottish football has been postponed this weekend following The Queen's death on Thursday.

The Premier League, Championship, League One and League Two have all been postponed, as well as the start of the new Women's Super League season, and all non-League and grassroots fixtures.

The Scottish FA also announced the SPFL, SWPL and Highland & Lowland Leagues have agreed professional football matches will be postponed.

The British Boxing Board of Control has also postponed Saturday's fight between Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall for the undisputed middleweight world championship. The fight will now provisionally go ahead on October 15.

The postponements follow Queen Elizabeth II's passing on Thursday, with the country now in a state of national mourning.

Which sports are still on this weekend?

Following the cancellation of Friday's cricket fixtures as a mark of respect on announcement of her death, the England and Wales Cricket Board has confirmed play will resume from Saturday including international, domestic, and recreational fixtures.

This means the men's Test match between England and South Africa at The Oval is a three-day Test, and the Women's IT20 match between England and India will also go ahead at the Riverside in Durham.

Tributes were paid to the Queen on day three of the third Test at The Oval where there was a minute's silence before the match followed by the national anthems, with God Save The King and then a round of continued applause from the crowd. Players and coaches from both sides, and the match officials are also wearing black armbands during the Test.

Golf's BMW PGA Championship resumed on Saturday morning following the immediate suspension of play on Thursday evening and the complete cancellation of all day's play on Friday. The event will now be contested over 54 holes with the intention to finish on Sunday as scheduled.

Play restarted at 6.40am on Saturday with a two-minute period of silence held at 9.50am as DP World Tour chief executive Keith Pelley joined staff, players and caddies on the putting green in front of the first tee at Wentworth.

Premiership Rugby confirmed fixtures on Saturday and Sunday will take place. Friday's scheduled fixture between Bristol Bears and Bath Rugby will instead take place on Saturday at 5.30pm, while Friday's other game between Sale Sharks vs Northampton Saints has been changed to 3pm on Sunday.

Saturday's Super League match between Huddersfield and Salford will be played after confirmation that Friday night's game between Catalans and Leeds would also go ahead as planned.

The British Horse Racing Authority has confirmed all British horse racing has been cancelled on Friday and Saturday. An additional day of racing at Doncaster will be scheduled for Sunday to ensure the Cazoo St Leger and other important races lost as result of the cancellations can take place.

Football pauses to honour Queen's 'incredible legacy'

In a statement, the Premier League said: "At a meeting this morning, Premier League clubs paid tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

"To honour her extraordinary life and contribution to the nation, and as a mark of respect, this weekend's Premier League match round will be postponed, including Monday evening's game."

Richard Masters, Premier League Chief Executive, said: "We and our clubs would like to pay tribute to Her Majesty's long and unwavering service to our country.

"As our longest-serving monarch, she has been an inspiration and leaves behind an incredible legacy following a life of dedication.

"This is a tremendously sad time for not just the nation but also for the millions of people around the world who admired her, and we join together with all those in mourning her passing."

"Further updates regarding Premier League fixtures during the period of mourning will be provided in due course."

In their statement, the EFL said: "Further to discussions on Friday morning it has been determined that all EFL fixtures from 9-10 September will be postponed as a mark of respect by the National Sport to the passing of HRH Queen Elizabeth II.

"This is aligned with the approach that the Premier League and the FA will take with their competitions this weekend. Further information, in respect of how football, clubs and their supporters will commemorate Her Majesty's reign, will be confirmed at an appropriate point.

"Details regarding rearranged games will be announced in due course."

How will the Queen's funeral affect sport?

No elite football is due to take place on Monday September 19, when the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II will take place at Westminster Abbey.

Government advice to sporting bodies states that "as a mark of respect, organisations might wish to consider cancelling or postponing events or closing venues on the day of the State Funeral".

However, there is no requirement at present for sporting events on the weekend prior to the funeral (September 17-18) to be called off.

The Premier League has declined to comment on whether all fixtures on the weekend preceding the funeral will go ahead as planned.

As it stands, the EFL programme is set to recommence on Tuesday 13 September.

When and how EFL football recommences depends on resources around this date.

Resourcing issues, particularly in respect of policing, are associated with some fixtures that will need to be discussed and resolved on a fixture-by-fixture basis over the period ahead.

Consideration to individual fixture circumstances will be made on a case-by-case basis, in line with usual protocols.

