Chelsea vs Manchester United confirmed on Saturday Night Football on October 22 at 5.30pm

Chelsea's home game with Man Utd will kick-off at 5.30pm on October 22 on Sky; Liverpool's home clash Leeds will now kick-off at 7.45pm live on Sky Sports Premier League on October 29; United's fixture with West Ham on October 30 will get under way at the earlier time of 4.15pm
Friday 7 October 2022 15:13, UK
Chelsea's Premier League clash with Man Utd at Stamford Bridge on October 22 will now kick-off at 5.30pm on Saturday Night Football.
The game was originally scheduled to be played on Sunday October 23, but was moved to Saturday due to Chelsea's participation in the Champions League on Tuesday October 25.
Meanwhile, Leeds United's trip to Liverpool on Saturday Night Football on October 29 will now kick-off at 7.45pm in front of the Sky Sports cameras.
That same weekend, Manchester United host West Ham United on Super Sunday, however, that contest will now get under way at the earlier time of 4.15pm.
Saturday October 8
Brighton vs Tottenham - Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm
Sunday October 9
Crystal Palace vs Leeds - Premier League, kick-off 2pm
Arsenal vs Liverpool - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm
Monday October 10
Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa - Premier League, kick-off 8pm
Friday October 14
Brentford vs Brighton - Premier League, kick-off 8pm
Saturday October 15
Tottenham vs Everton - Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm
Sunday October 16
Aston Villa vs Chelsea - Premier League, kick-off 2pm
Liverpool vs Manchester City - Premier League, 4.30pm
Saturday October 22
Chelsea vs Manchester United - Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm
Sunday October 23
Southampton vs Arsenal - Premier League, kick-off 2pm
Tottenham vs Newcastle - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm
Monday October 24
West Ham vs Bournemouth - Premier League, kick-off 8pm
Saturday October 29
Fulham vs Everton - Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm
Liverpool vs Leeds - Premier League, kick-off 7.45pm
Sunday October 30
Manchester United vs West Ham - Premier League, kick-off 4.15pm
Saturday November 5
Everton vs Leicester - Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm
Sunday November 6
Southampton vs Newcastle - Premier League, kick-off 2pm
Tottenham vs Liverpool - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm
Saturday November 12
Newcastle vs Chelsea - Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm
Wolves vs Arsenal - Premier League, kick-off 7.45pm
Sunday November 13
Brighton vs Aston Villa - Premier League, kick-off 2pm
Fulham vs Manchester United - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm
The Premier League will take a break in the middle of the season to accommodate the first ever winter World Cup. The league's final round before the break will be on the weekend of November 12/13 before resuming on Boxing Day with the World Cup final taking place on December 18.
The Premier League's final day will be Sunday May 28.
Meanwhile, the Carabao Cup final will be held on Sunday February 26 and the FA Cup final on Saturday June 3.
The Europa League final will be played on May 31 in Budapest, the Europa Conference League final will be on June 7 in Prague and the Champions League final is scheduled for June 10 in Istanbul.