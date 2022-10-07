Chelsea vs Manchester United confirmed on Saturday Night Football on October 22 at 5.30pm

Chelsea's Premier League clash with Man Utd at Stamford Bridge on October 22 will now kick-off at 5.30pm on Saturday Night Football.

The game was originally scheduled to be played on Sunday October 23, but was moved to Saturday due to Chelsea's participation in the Champions League on Tuesday October 25.

Meanwhile, Leeds United's trip to Liverpool on Saturday Night Football on October 29 will now kick-off at 7.45pm in front of the Sky Sports cameras.

That same weekend, Manchester United host West Ham United on Super Sunday, however, that contest will now get under way at the earlier time of 4.15pm.

Saturday October 8

Brighton vs Tottenham - Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday October 9

Crystal Palace vs Leeds - Premier League, kick-off 2pm

Arsenal vs Liverpool - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm

Monday October 10

Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa - Premier League, kick-off 8pm

Friday October 14

Brentford vs Brighton - Premier League, kick-off 8pm

Saturday October 15

Tottenham vs Everton - Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday October 16

Aston Villa vs Chelsea - Premier League, kick-off 2pm

Liverpool vs Manchester City - Premier League, 4.30pm

Saturday October 22

Chelsea vs Manchester United - Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday October 23

Southampton vs Arsenal - Premier League, kick-off 2pm

Tottenham vs Newcastle - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm

Monday October 24

West Ham vs Bournemouth - Premier League, kick-off 8pm

Saturday October 29

Fulham vs Everton - Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm

Liverpool vs Leeds - Premier League, kick-off 7.45pm

Sunday October 30

Manchester United vs West Ham - Premier League, kick-off 4.15pm

Saturday November 5

Everton vs Leicester - Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday November 6

Southampton vs Newcastle - Premier League, kick-off 2pm

Tottenham vs Liverpool - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm

Saturday November 12

Newcastle vs Chelsea - Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm

Wolves vs Arsenal - Premier League, kick-off 7.45pm

Sunday November 13

Brighton vs Aston Villa - Premier League, kick-off 2pm

Fulham vs Manchester United - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm

Arsenal fixtures

Aston Villa fixtures

Bournemouth fixtures

Brentford fixtures

Brighton fixtures

Chelsea fixtures

Crystal Palace fixtures

Everton fixtures

Fulham fixtures

Leeds fixtures

Leicester fixtures

Liverpool fixtures

Man City fixtures

Man Utd fixtures

Newcastle fixtures

Nottingham Forest fixtures

Southampton fixtures

Tottenham fixtures

West Ham fixtures

Wolves fixtures

The Premier League will take a break in the middle of the season to accommodate the first ever winter World Cup. The league's final round before the break will be on the weekend of November 12/13 before resuming on Boxing Day with the World Cup final taking place on December 18.

The Premier League's final day will be Sunday May 28.

Meanwhile, the Carabao Cup final will be held on Sunday February 26 and the FA Cup final on Saturday June 3.

The Europa League final will be played on May 31 in Budapest, the Europa Conference League final will be on June 7 in Prague and the Champions League final is scheduled for June 10 in Istanbul.