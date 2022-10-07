Premier League predictions: Jones Knows thinks Tottenham will stumble at Brighton on Saturday evening

After finding some big-priced winners last weekend, our tipster Jones Knows is back and reckons Leicester will continue their rise while Spurs will stumble at Brighton, as well as providing betting angles and predictions across the weekend Premier League card.

Bournemouth vs Leicester, Saturday 3pm

Remember when I tipped Leicester to finish top six this season? A sackable offence, probably.

But, like Brendan Rodgers, I have ducked and dived to great effect. Rodgers' team remain an attacking force to be reckoned with when on song - as seen in the comfortable win over Nottingham Forest. Harvey Barnes and James Maddison are players with Champions League quality, capable of extreme moments of game changing at any point, while Leicester's run of scoring in 27 of their last 28 away games is pretty extraordinary for a team that have struggled.

Now, at the start of the season if you were offering me 11/10 on Leicester beating Bournemouth away from home, I'd have snapped your hand off, snapped your other hand off and taken both legs for dessert. Have things changed too much from when the first ball was kicked? Bournemouth are tougher to beat now but remain the worst team in the Premier League according to the metrics, losing all four of the expected goals battles under Gary O'Neil.

When adding it all up, it's hard not to get excited over the prospects of Barnes and Maddison playing central roles in an away win.

Image: James Maddison inspired Leicester to a 4-0 win over Nottingham Forest

Maddison now has 14 goal involvements in his last 11 Premier League appearances - only Harry Kane, Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne have produced a heftier output. Of those 14 involvements, nine have been goals, identifying him as Leicester's most dangerous attacking weapon.

He did us a favour by scoring first last weekend at 6/1 and his price of 7/2 with Sky Bet for him to score in an away win here is too big to turn down. Backing Barnes also at 5/1 to score in an away win makes perfect financial sense. When fit, he is a player capable of an England call and is very direct in his approach, which always makes him an option in the shots and goals markets.

He is averaging 3.19 shots per-90 minutes in 2022 to a goal ratio of one every 0.35 games, a statistic that makes him the 26th most clinical attacker in the entire Premier League of players to have played 1,000 minutes since January 1.

A player with that record makes significant appeal not only in his goalscorer price but also his shot chances, where he is priced up at 5/6 with Sky Bet to have three or more and 2/1 for four or more. Take your pick on an array of options involving Maddison and Barnes or go for the jackpot of both to score in a Leicester win at 14/1 with Sky Bet.

Last weekend's winners... James Maddison to score first 6/1

Leandro Trossard to score 9/2

Liverpool to draw with Brighton 100/30

Diogo Dalot two or more fouls vs Man City 8/11

Leeds to avoid defeat vs Aston Villa 4/11

Wins for Leicester, Man City, Everton

Chelsea vs Wolves, Saturday 3pm - PLAY SUPER 6 HERE!

My tendency is to steer clear of any conclusive Chelsea opinions until Graham Potter has firmly got his message across and settled on a consistent team selection. Based on their fortunate 2-1 win over Crystal Palace, it's a big work in progress still and there is an argument that they remain a bit short in the match results markets. That could be the case this weekend against a Wolves side I am convinced have the basis of a progressive Premier League team, but obviously needed a change of voice and direction from the dugout after their pretty limp showing at West Ham.

I'll side with Chelsea to win a low-scoring game as Wolves aren't helped by missing Ruben Neves and Nathan Collins through suspension, but those looking for a potential angle should wait for the team news and see if Adama Traore is selected.

He sprung from the bench and looked sharp against West Ham, sending in some decent deliveries from wide areas. That will make him hard to drop for this one and his direct style always makes the opposition player a potential play in the cards market. Aaron Cresswell was yellow carded last weekend for stopping a Traore counter, making it 29 yellow cards won by Traore since the start of the 20/21 season, five coming against Potter's Brighton. With Marc Cucurella injured, Ben Chilwell is likely to play down the left and looks overpriced at 7/1 with Sky Bet to be carded, if Traore plays.

SCORE PREDICTION: 2-1

Manchester City vs Southampton, Saturday 3pm - PLAY SUPER 6 HERE!

We are living in a world where Erling Haaland is a 1/4 shot with Sky Bet to score a goal in a Premier League match and Kevin De Bruyne is 8/13 with Sky Bet to register an assist. Haaland to score a goal assisted by De Bruyne is just 11/8, too.

The bookmakers are running for cover and I don't blame them as all three bets stand a fine chance of landing against such a tame defence as Southampton's - but that isn't really mind-blowing analysis is it?

City's games are becoming the toughest task of my week as from a betting perspective it's so difficult to even begin to find any crumbs of value unless they are taking on a shrewd counter-attacking team. City have won each of their last 11 home games in all competitions, scoring 47 goals and finding the net at least three times in all those 11 games.

Same again it is.

SCORE PREDICTION: 4-0

Newcastle vs Brentford, Saturday 3pm - PLAY SUPER 6 HERE!

So, Newcastle did it again. Making me look stupid as they banged home four goals in a game as soon as I bring up their long-term chance creation issues. I'm not even going to go there this week.

Fabian Schar rates as a promising punt to let fly from outside the area against such a deep defensive line like Brentford's. Thomas Frank's team like to protect their centre-backs when out of possession and allow plenty of space for central players to take shots from distance. Only two teams have conceded more shots on their goal from outside the box from open play this season than the Bees (49) with 17 of those hitting the target. Schar - a centre-back who is a great technician and has an eye for goal from range - has already scored twice from outside the box since Eddie Howe took charge, against Nottingham Forest and Tottenham.

And he's had six shots from outside the box this season in seven appearances, showcasing his willingness to add to his tally. The 9/2 with Sky Bet for him to hit the target from outside the box looks a good option - as does the 25/1 for him to score via a shot from this range.

SCORE PREDICTION: 1-1

Brighton vs Tottenham, Saturday 5.30pm, live on Sky Sports - PLAY SUPER 6 HERE!

Brighton and Hove Albion

Tottenham Hotspur Saturday 8th October 5:00pm Kick off 5:30pm

When Graham Potter left Brighton, I assumed my unhealthy obsession with Solly March would be over. I was wrong. New boss Roberto De Zerbi is a fan and seems keen on continuing the player's development to becoming the next Mohamed Salah.

He said: "﻿Solly is a key player for me and I want him to understand how important he is. ﻿I want him to keep his responsibilities and look to increase the number of goals he scores because I fully trust in him."

Image: Brighton vs Tottenham is live on Sky Sports

So do I, Roberto.

March remains insanely overpriced across many markets considering his position as the right forward in this fluid Brighton side and an attacking output this season of 1.81 expected goals, 17 shots and eight on target.

Tottenham are allowing their opponents 15.9 shots per game this season and have faced 69 shots in their four away games (17.3 per game) - only Nottingham Forest (76) have faced more. With March set to cut in off the right onto his favoured foot, chances for his shot count are high in this fixture. I'll be backing all his lines - two or more at 5/6 with Sky Bet, three or more at 5/2 and four or more at 7/1. He's had at least three shots in all three of his appearances at home this season.

That 9/1 anytime goalscorer price is going to cop soon, too. But I've said that before.

Crystal Palace vs Leeds, Sunday 2pm, live on Sky Sports - PLAY SUPER 6 HERE!

Crystal Palace

Leeds United Sunday 9th October 1:00pm Kick off 2:00pm

I did have to look twice at the Premier League when spotting Crystal Palace level on points with Wolves just outside the drop zone. Something to worry about? I'd suggest not. Palace's opponents this season have had an average league position of 6.86 - they've had, without question, the hardest start of any team.

It's a shame that recent run of results hasn't affected their price for this one as I'd be interested in playing them here, but their price of 23/20 with Sky Bet is about right. Leeds are an entertaining watch but are a very vulnerable team out of possession and Palace have the individual quality to punish them.

I'd rather take a price on there being some significant needle in the match - as there is most weeks when Leeds play. Patrick Vieira and Jesse Marsch also met nine times in New York derbies when managing New York City and New York Red Bulls and Marsch led his side to a 7-0 MLS win vs Vieira's City which remains Vieira's heaviest defeat as a manager. I'm sure he'll remember that.

Both teams to pick up 20 or more booking points at 10/11 with Sky Bet is bound to give you a good run.

SCORE PREDICTION: 2-1

Image: Crystal Palace vs Leeds United is live on Sky Sports

West Ham vs Fulham, Sunday 2pm

When a counter-attack focused team play a counter-attack focused team, I'm always looking to oppose goals in what could turn out to be a bit of a tactical deadlock. The under 2.5 line here at Evens with Sky Bet certainly stands out, especially with the Hammers being the under-2.5 kings so far this season with seven of their eight Premier League fixtures falling under that line.

West Ham and Fulham sit top of the Premier League 'direct speed' charts which measures how quickly a team progresses the ball up the pitch. Also, between them this season they have only put together 17 situations of where a 10 or more pass sequence either ends in a shot or has at least one touch in the box. Manchester City have had 58. It's counter-attack all the way for both these teams.

In my quest to back under goals, I'm also going to get greedy and throw a West Ham win into the mix as I'm not convinced this Fulham defence is up to Premier League standard despite a bold start to life back at the top table. They have shipped at least two goals in seven of their nine games across all competitions this season, including against Crawley Town in the Carabao Cup. And, their expected goals against data in the Premier League is officially the worst in the league now after last weekend against Newcastle (15.2). Doubts about the fitness of Aleksandar Mitrovic, who has scored 68 goals in his last 76 games for club and country, also make it hard to foresee a positive Fulham result.

Back West Ham to win and under 3.5 goals at 13/8 with Sky Bet.

Arsenal vs Liverpool, Sunday 4.30pm, live on Sky Sports - PLAY SUPER 6 HERE!

Arsenal

Liverpool Sunday 9th October 4:00pm Kick off 4:30pm

When playing at home Arsenal have been posting performance metrics that aren't too far away from Manchester City and Liverpool. Since the start of last season, their average of 2.34 expected goals for per game is only bettered by the 'big two'. The problem for them here is that one of those big two arrive on their patch having won on their last three visits against the Gunners without conceding a goal. In fact, Arsenal have failed to score in the last six meetings in all competitions - meaning it's been over 10 hours without a goal vs Liverpool. That will change here.

My main gripe with trusting the long-term data with Liverpool is that their defensive numbers are plummeting, especially away from home. In fixtures at Fulham, Manchester United, Everton and Napoli, Liverpool have posted an average expected goals conceded per game of 2.2. That is over a goal more than last season's Premier League 1.19 per game average.

Arsenal, with such a confident and upbeat crowd behind them, are fancied to get this job done at 8/5 with Sky Bet in a high-scoring game.

After Leandro Trossard's performance and goal output playing directly against Trent Alexander-Arnold last weekend, where we copped a 9/2 anytime scorer winner, it's time to rinse and repeat the theory. Gabriel Martinelli was hailed by Jurgen Klopp as "a talent of the century" and the young Brazilian arrives in confident mood for his date with Alexander-Arnold, nailing down his place as part of Arsenal's dynamic front three. Since May, Martinelli is creating 2.34 chances per-90 minutes for his team-mates and has a healthy assist return of 0.34 (four assists).

Martinelli left Alexander-Arnold seeing stars in the corresponding fixture last season and Arsenal will surely be targeting getting the winger in between the lines down the Liverpool right to cause plenty of carnage. Martinelli is 7/2 with Sky Bet to grab an assist and the 5/4 for him to score or assist also should give you a great run.

SCORE PREDICTION: 3-2

Everton vs Manchester United, Sunday 7.30pm

Frank Lampard has ticked along very nicely as Everton boss, fighting off relegation and building a team more in keeping with the Everton ethos - what he needs now is a statement victory this season. And this looks the perfect candidate with Manchester United in town. Erik ten Hag is still trying to find the right balance in his midfield and that is a big issue. Some things never change.

Everton arrive six games unbeaten and very much a friend of mine, having landed us some odds-against winners by drawing with Liverpool and beating West Ham and Southampton. Why change a winning habit? Let's back them again as the price looks right in the draw no bet market at 6/4 with Sky Bet, meaning we'll get a full return for a home win and stakes returned for a draw.

The Everton spine remains strong to the extent they now have the best defensive record in the Premier League with just seven goals conceded, albeit that is with a back-drop of an expected goals against record of 12.3, so it is an unstainable run.

I'm quite confident in their ability to shut down United's strengths in transition by defending deep, soaking up pressure and using their quality in midfield with Anthony Gordon to hurt the visitors. A low scoring home win it is.

SCORE PREDICTION: 1-0

Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa, Monday 8pm, live on Sky Sports

Nottingham Forest

Aston Villa Monday 10th October 7:00pm Kick off 8:00pm

This game screams low scoring and one that will be settled by fine margins.

Who will get that winning goal then for such two poor attacking outfits then?

Phillipe Coutinho perhaps. He has just one goal involvement in his last 20 Premier League appearances for Aston Villa. It came against Manchester City, too.

Image: Aston Villa's Philippe Coutinho can repay Steven Gerrard's faith on Monday Night Football

Although his legacy at Villa will certainly be bordering on flop territory, he has fired seven shots in his last two games, producing an expected goal figure of 0.67 and did have the ball in the net against Manchester City in the 1-1 draw only for it to be chalked off as the whistle had already been blown. Steven Gerrard's faith in his former team-mate is unwavering. The quality remains and will be unleashed at some point, perhaps at the City Ground against one of the most welcoming teams in terms of affording attacking players space.

James Maddison revelled in it and scored and Coutinho may just follow suit with 15/2 with Sky Bet about him scoring first standing out.

SCORE PREDICTION: 0-1