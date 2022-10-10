Subscribe to the Essential Football podcast from Sky Sports

Essential Football is back with a round-up of all the weekend's Premier League matches, featuring pundit reaction, interviews and reporter analysis from up and down the top flight.

Gary Neville delivers his verdict on the title chances of Mikel Arteta's Arsenal after they beat Liverpool in a 3-2 thriller at the Emirates to go back top of the Premier League table, while Jamie Redknapp analyses what is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp's side. We also hear from Newcastle boss Eddie Howe on a brilliant two-goal display from Bruno Guimaraes in their big win over Brentford, reflect on a landmark goal for Cristiano Ronaldo in Manchester United's win at Everton and get reports on the controversial incidents in West Ham's victory over Fulham.

Plus, we hear how there are warning signs for Jesse Marsch after a positive start from Leeds ended up with them losing 2-1 at Crystal Palace, and an emotional Harry Kane pays tribute to Tottenham's fitness coach Gian Piero Ventrone, who passed away last week. The Spurs striker dedicated his team's win at Brighton to the Italian.

Premier League Weekend Wrap: Arsenal show resolve to beat Liverpool | Guimaraes stars for Newcastle | Emotional win for Spurs

