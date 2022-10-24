Live on Sky Sports: Festive TV fixtures announced as Chelsea host Man City in January

Sky Sports has announced its TV selections for the festive period, with Premier League champions Man City's clash with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on January 5 the standout pick.

The action gets under way at 8pm on December 30 with Liverpool's clash with Leicester City at Anfield as Jurgen Klopp's side continue their battle to finish in the Champions League places for next season.

Meanwhile, on New Year's Eve, Brighton host league leaders Arsenal (8pm), while there are two offerings to bring in 2023 as Aston Villa visit Tottenham Hotspur (2pm), before Nottingham Forest entertain Chelsea (4.30pm).

Then, on January 2 Brentford take on Liverpool (5.30pm), while Arsenal face Newcastle at the Emirates at 8pm on January 3.

And to conclude the festive proceedings, Crystal Palace and Tottenham meet at Selhurst Park on January 4 and Chelsea then host City the next day, with both games kicking off at 8pm.

Boxing Day

Brentford vs Tottenham, 1230

Crystal Palace vs Fulham, 1500

Leicester vs Man City, 1500

Everton v Wolves, 1500

Southampton vs Brighton, 1500

Aston Villa vs Liverpool, 1730

Arsenal vs West Ham, 2000

December 27

Chelsea vs Bournemouth, 1730

Man Utd v Nottingham Forest, 2000

December 28

Leeds vs Man City, 2000

December 30

Liverpool vs Leicester, 2000 (Sky)

West Ham vs Brentford, 1945

December 31

Wolves vs Man Utd, 1230

Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace, 1500

Fulham vs Southampton, 1500

Man City vs Everton, 1500

Newcastle vs Leeds, 1500

Brighton vs Arsenal, 1730 (Sky)

January 1

Tottenham vs Aston Villa, 1400 (Sky)

Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea, 1630 (Sky)

January 2

Brentford vs Liverpool, 1730 (Sky)

January 3

Arsenal vs Newcastle, 2000 (Sky)

Everton vs Brighton, 1945

Leicester vs Fulham, 1945

Man Utd vs Bournemouth, 2000

January 4

Leeds vs West Ham, 1945

Southampton vs Nottingham Forest, 1930

Aston Villa vs Wolves, 2000

Crystal Palace vs Tottenham, 2000 (Sky)

January 5

Chelsea vs Man City, 2000 (Sky)

The Premier League will take a break in the middle of the season to accommodate the first ever winter World Cup. The league's final round before the break will be on the weekend of November 12/13 before resuming on Boxing Day with the World Cup final taking place on December 18.

The Premier League's final day will be Sunday May 28.

Meanwhile, the Carabao Cup final will be held on Sunday February 26 and the FA Cup final on Saturday June 3.

The Europa League final will be played on May 31 in Budapest, the Europa Conference League final will be on June 7 in Prague and the Champions League final is scheduled for June 10 in Istanbul.