Live on Sky Sports: Festive TV fixtures announced as Chelsea host Man City in January

Liverpool vs Leicester (Dec 30), Brighton vs Arsenal (Dec 31), Spurs vs Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea (Jan 1), Brentford vs Liverpool (Jan 2), Arsenal vs Newcastle (Jan 3), Palace vs Spurs (Jan 4) and Chelsea vs Man City (Jan 5) will be live on Sky Sports over New Year
Monday 24 October 2022 16:29, UK
Sky Sports has announced its TV selections for the festive period, with Premier League champions Man City's clash with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on January 5 the standout pick.
The action gets under way at 8pm on December 30 with Liverpool's clash with Leicester City at Anfield as Jurgen Klopp's side continue their battle to finish in the Champions League places for next season.
Meanwhile, on New Year's Eve, Brighton host league leaders Arsenal (8pm), while there are two offerings to bring in 2023 as Aston Villa visit Tottenham Hotspur (2pm), before Nottingham Forest entertain Chelsea (4.30pm).
Then, on January 2 Brentford take on Liverpool (5.30pm), while Arsenal face Newcastle at the Emirates at 8pm on January 3.
And to conclude the festive proceedings, Crystal Palace and Tottenham meet at Selhurst Park on January 4 and Chelsea then host City the next day, with both games kicking off at 8pm.
Boxing Day
Brentford vs Tottenham, 1230
Crystal Palace vs Fulham, 1500
Leicester vs Man City, 1500
Everton v Wolves, 1500
Southampton vs Brighton, 1500
Aston Villa vs Liverpool, 1730
Arsenal vs West Ham, 2000
December 27
Chelsea vs Bournemouth, 1730
Man Utd v Nottingham Forest, 2000
December 28
Leeds vs Man City, 2000
December 30
Liverpool vs Leicester, 2000 (Sky)
West Ham vs Brentford, 1945
December 31
Wolves vs Man Utd, 1230
Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace, 1500
Fulham vs Southampton, 1500
Man City vs Everton, 1500
Newcastle vs Leeds, 1500
Brighton vs Arsenal, 1730 (Sky)
January 1
Tottenham vs Aston Villa, 1400 (Sky)
Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea, 1630 (Sky)
January 2
Brentford vs Liverpool, 1730 (Sky)
January 3
Arsenal vs Newcastle, 2000 (Sky)
Everton vs Brighton, 1945
Leicester vs Fulham, 1945
Man Utd vs Bournemouth, 2000
January 4
Leeds vs West Ham, 1945
Southampton vs Nottingham Forest, 1930
Aston Villa vs Wolves, 2000
Crystal Palace vs Tottenham, 2000 (Sky)
January 5
Chelsea vs Man City, 2000 (Sky)
The Premier League will take a break in the middle of the season to accommodate the first ever winter World Cup. The league's final round before the break will be on the weekend of November 12/13 before resuming on Boxing Day with the World Cup final taking place on December 18.
The Premier League's final day will be Sunday May 28.
Meanwhile, the Carabao Cup final will be held on Sunday February 26 and the FA Cup final on Saturday June 3.
The Europa League final will be played on May 31 in Budapest, the Europa Conference League final will be on June 7 in Prague and the Champions League final is scheduled for June 10 in Istanbul.