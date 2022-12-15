Arsenal transfer news and rumours: January transfer window 2023

With the winter transfer window set to open on January 1 2023, we round up Arsenal's done deals, plus the players linked with moves in and out of the Emirates.

Who have Arsenal been linked with?

Mykhaylo Mudryk - Arsenal are in a bidding war with Newcastle and a number of other Premier League clubs over top target Mudryk (The Sun, December 15).

Image: Shakhtar Donetsk’s Mykhaylo Mudryk is a target for Arsenal

Joao Felix - Arsenal are set for a clearer path to the potential signing of Felix than first expected (Daily Express, December 15).

Ferran Torres - Arsenal are set to rekindle their interest in Barcelona striker Torres after missing out on an audacious bid to sign him over the summer (Daily Mirror, December 12).

The players linked with an Arsenal exit

Cedric Soares - Fulham want to sign Arsenal right-back Cedric in the January transfer window (Sky Sports, December 14).

What are the latest contract talks?

Reiss Nelson - The 23-year-old winger is hoping to sign a new deal to extend his stay at Arsenal (The Sun, December 15).

Confirmed Arsenal signings

None.

Confirmed Arsenal departures

None.