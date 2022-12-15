Arsenal transfer news and rumours: January transfer window 2023

Transfer news, rumours and gossip from the Emirates from the 2023 January transfer window; the window opens on Sunday January 1 2023 and will close at 11pm on Tuesday January 31
Thursday 15 December 2022
With the winter transfer window set to open on January 1 2023, we round up Arsenal's done deals, plus the players linked with moves in and out of the Emirates.
Fulham want to sign Arsenal right-back Cedric Soares in the January transfer window.
The club made some enquiries about him late in the summer window and have been following up that interest.
The 31-year-old has made only two appearances for Arsenal this season, both as a substitute. He is well known to Fulham manager Marco Silva - his fellow Portuguese.
Mykhaylo Mudryk - Arsenal are in a bidding war with Newcastle and a number of other Premier League clubs over top target Mudryk (The Sun, December 15).
Joao Felix - Arsenal are set for a clearer path to the potential signing of Felix than first expected (Daily Express, December 15).
Ferran Torres - Arsenal are set to rekindle their interest in Barcelona striker Torres after missing out on an audacious bid to sign him over the summer (Daily Mirror, December 12).
Reiss Nelson - The 23-year-old winger is hoping to sign a new deal to extend his stay at Arsenal (The Sun, December 15).
None.
None.