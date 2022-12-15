 Skip to content

Arsenal transfer news and rumours: January transfer window 2023

Transfer news, rumours and gossip from the Emirates from the 2023 January transfer window; the window opens on Sunday January 1 2023 and will close at 11pm on Tuesday January 31

Thursday 15 December 2022 12:03, UK

Arsenal transfer

With the winter transfer window set to open on January 1 2023, we round up Arsenal's done deals, plus the players linked with moves in and out of the Emirates.

Fulham want to sign Arsenal's Cedric

Fulham want to sign Arsenal right-back Cedric Soares in January
Fulham want to sign Arsenal right-back Cedric Soares in the January transfer window.

The club made some enquiries about him late in the summer window and have been following up that interest.

The 31-year-old has made only two appearances for Arsenal this season, both as a substitute. He is well known to Fulham manager Marco Silva - his fellow Portuguese.

Who have Arsenal been linked with?

Mykhaylo Mudryk - Arsenal are in a bidding war with Newcastle and a number of other Premier League clubs over top target Mudryk (The Sun, December 15).

Shakhtar Donetsk’s Mykhaylo Mudryk celebrates after scoring vs Celtic
Joao Felix - Arsenal are set for a clearer path to the potential signing of Felix than first expected (Daily Express, December 15).

Ferran Torres - Arsenal are set to rekindle their interest in Barcelona striker Torres after missing out on an audacious bid to sign him over the summer (Daily Mirror, December 12).

The players linked with an Arsenal exit

Cedric Soares - Fulham want to sign Arsenal right-back Cedric in the January transfer window (Sky Sports, December 14).

What are the latest contract talks?

Reiss Nelson - The 23-year-old winger is hoping to sign a new deal to extend his stay at Arsenal (The Sun, December 15).

Confirmed Arsenal signings

None.

Confirmed Arsenal departures

None.

