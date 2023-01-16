Man Utd transfer news and rumours: January transfer window 2023

With the 2023 winter transfer window now open, we round up the players linked with moves in and out of Manchester United.

Ten Hag wants to keep Pellistri despite derby snub

Image: Facundo Pellistri made his Manchester United debut this month

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag reportedly wants to keep Facundo Pellistri at the club this month despite the winger not being included in the Manchester derby matchday squad, according to the Daily Express.

United are expected to receive loan offers for the 21-year-old before the end of the January transfer window. Championship club Watford and LaLiga outfit Valencia have both been linked with temporary deals.

Pellistri, who has previously spent time on loan at Alaves, apparently prefers a move to Valencia. However, the Uruguay World Cup star could stay at Old Trafford for the remainder of the season.

Wout Weghorst could be in line for his Manchester United debut against Crystal Palace on Wednesday after training with the squad for the first time on Sunday.

Manchester United completed the signing of Burnley striker Weghorst on loan until the end of the season after his temporary spell at Besiktas was terminated

Erik ten Hag made no secret of the fact he wanted to strengthen his squad with a striker following the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Besiktas confirmed Weghorst's loan spell had been ended by mutual consent, with the Turkish club saying they will receive a £2.5m compensation fee, paving the way for the 30-year-old to move to Old Trafford after Man Utd paid Burnley £2.6m.

United will cover the striker's wages and there is no option or obligation to buy.

Wolves remain interested in Wan-Bissaka

Image: Aaron Wan-Bissaka is a Wolves target

Wolves remain interested in Manchester United right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

They are looking at other options as United have yet to decide whether Wan-Bissaka will be allowed to leave in this window.

Wan-Bissaka came off the bench to replace the injured Diogo Dalot in the League Cup quarter-final victory over Charlton.

Manchester United have triggered one-year options to extend the contracts of Marcus Rashford, Luke Shaw, Diogo Dalot and Fred to the end of the 2023/24 season.

It is also understood the same action has not been taken for David de Gea's contract, with the club in positive talks with the Spain goalkeeper about a potential new deal.

Who have Man Utd been linked with?

Jurrien Timber - Erik ten Hag has given his Manchester United scouts a dozen names from the Netherlands that he wants them to look at, with Ajax defender Timber remaining one of his key targets (Sun on Sunday, January 15).

Goncalo Ramos and Mohammed Kudus - Manchester United have reportedly set their sights on Ramos and Kudus as striker targets for the summer transfer window (The Sun, January 12).

Harry Kane - Manchester United are plotting a move for Tottenham forward Harry Kane this summer, with the club making a new striker their 'prime objective' (Daily Mail, January 10).

Yann Sommer - Manchester United have suffered a transfer blow in their bid to sign Borussia Monchengladbach goalkeeper Yann Sommer (The Sun, January 8).

Frenkie de Jong - Barcelona president Joan Laporta has insisted De Jong is "not for sale" in a blow to Manchester United (The Sun, January 6); The Netherlands midfielder has told Erik ten Hag he wants to join Manchester United after the club has turned its season around, according to reports - having turned down a move to Old Trafford last summer (Daily Mail, January 2).

Axel Disasi - Manchester United are eyeing a possible move for Monaco and France centre back Disasi (Daily Mail, January 6).

Randal Kolo Muani - Manchester United are interested in France international Kolo Muani, according to reports, with Bayern Munich also interested (The Sun, January 4); Manchester United are ready to make an offer worth around £53m to sign Frankfurt striker Kolo Muani, according to reports (Daily Express, January 2).

Weston McKennie - Chelsea and Manchester United have suffered a blow in their pursuit of McKennie after Juventus were reportedly contacted by Bournemouth (The Sun, January 4).

Olivier Giroud - Manchester United have reportedly reached out over a potential move for AC Milan striker Giroud (Daily Mirror, January 4).

Marcus Thuram - United are reportedly leading the race to sign Thuram in a cut-price deal from Borussia Monchengladbach in the January transfer window (Daily Mirror, January 2); Manchester United are monitoring developments with Borussia Monchengladbach forward Thuram. (Mail on Sunday, January 1).

Dusan Vlahovic - Juventus striker Vlahovic is reportedly interested in ditching the Serie A giants to join Manchester United in 2023, according to reports (Daily Express, January 2).

Raphinha - Barcelona could sell Raphinha after just six months at the Nou Camp to fund deals for Bernardo Silva or Joao Cancelo, with Manchester United expressing interest in the winger last summer (Daily Express, January 2).

Chris Rigg - United are joining Newcastle in the race to sign Sunderland wonderkid Rigg (The Sun, January 2).

Lamine Yamal - Manchester United could miss out on landing Barcelona teenager Yamal after the Red Devils received a telling transfer message from sources close to the La Liga club (Daily Express, December 30).

Kim Min-Jae - Manchester United are preparing a summer move for Napoli centre-back Kim, according to reports (The Sun, December 29).

Alvaro Morata - Manchester United have reportedly identified Morata as a short-term replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo (The Sun, December 29).

Martin Terrier - Prolific Rennes forward Terrier has re-emerged as a possible Manchester United target in January as they look for an affordable replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo (Daily Mirror, December 28).

Jordan Pickford - Man Utd, Chelsea and Tottenham are all considering a move for Everton goalkeeper Pickford (Daily Mail, December 28).

Stefan de Vrij - United boss Erik ten Hag is looking to add veteran Inter Milan centre-back De Vrij to his defensive options in the summer, when he will be a free agent (Daily Mirror, December 28).

Diogo Costa - United are prepared to break a transfer record to land the Porto goalkeeper (The Sun, December 27).

Felipe Rodriguez-Gentile - Manchester United and Liverpool are among the clubs keeping tabs on Preston prodigy Rodriguez-Gentile, who scored five times in an FA Youth Cup tie earlier this season (Daily Mirror, December 23).

The players linked with a Man Utd exit

Zidane Iqbal - Manchester United starlet Iqbal is reportedly keen on leaving the club on loan this month (The Sun, January 12).

Zidane Iqbal - Manchester United starlet Iqbal is reportedly keen on leaving the club on loan this month (The Sun, January 12).

Watford are hoping to take Manchester United's Pellistri on loan for the rest of the season (Daily Telegraph, January 12).

Harry Maguire - Maguire will not be joining Aston Villa in the January window, despite recent speculation the Manchester United skipper could be on his way to their Premier League rivals (Daily Mail, January 9); Manchester United captain Maguire is expected to stay at Old Trafford beyond the January transfer window (Daily Mirror, January 9).

Hannibal Mejbri - Marseille are interested in signing Manchester United midfielder Mejbri, who is currently on loan at Birmingham City (Sun on Sunday, January 1).

Anthony Elanga - Elanga is supposedly becoming increasingly frustrated he cannot nail down a spot at Manchester United (Daily Mail, December 28); Everton want to sign the Manchester United forward on loan for the remainder of the season but will not be able to unless Erik ten Hag is able to secure a replacement (The Sun, December 28).

Fred - PSG are interested in signing the midfielder despite the United activating a 12-month extension on the Brazil international's contract (The Sun, December 24).

What are the latest contract talks?

David de Gea - De Gea is hopeful of being able to see out his career at Manchester United as he closes in on a new contract (Daily Telegraph, January 5); De Gea has expressed his wish to stay at United for the rest of his career as talks over a new contract continue (Sky Sports, January 4).

Marcus Rashford, Luke Shaw, Diogo Dalot & Fred - Manchester United have triggered one-year options to extend the contracts of Rashford, Shaw, Dalot and Fred to the end of the 2023/24 season (Sky Sports, December 20).

Confirmed Man Utd signings

Jack Butland - Crystal Palace, loan

Wout Weghorst - Burnley, loan

Confirmed Man Utd departures

Cristiano Ronaldo - Released