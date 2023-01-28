Newcastle transfer news and rumours: January transfer window 2023

With the 2023 January transfer window now open, we round up Newcastle's done deals, plus the players linked with moves in and out of St James' Park.

Everton forward Anthony Gordon has passed his medical ahead of £45m move to Newcastle.

The two clubs have come to an agreement on an initial fee of £40m for Gordon plus add-ons that could see the deal rise to £45m in total.

Gordon will become Newcastle's second-highest transfer, behind £60m Alexander Isak, and their first of this January window.

Darlow agrees to join Hull

Newcastle goalkeeper Karl Darlow has agreed to join Hull City on loan until the end of the season.

The 32-year-old is set to join the Championship side after Tuesday's Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Southampton.

AC Milan considering Saint-Maximin move

Image: AC Milan could switch their attention to Allan Saint-Maximin (right) as an alternative to Roma's Nicolo Zaniolo

AC Milan are considering Newcastle winger Allan Saint-Maximin as a potential alternative target to Nicolo Zaniolo, according to Sky in Italy.

The Serie A side are admirers of the Frenchman, however, a valuation they understand to be at least £26.4m would be difficult for them to pay.

Milan's priority remains Roma's Zaniolo with talks being held between the two clubs.

Milan have asked for 24 hours to discuss whether they can raise their offer beyond £17.6m towards the £26.4m Roma are asking for.

Sky Sports News understands Newcastle would listen to significant offers for Saint-Maximin this month.

What do Newcastle still want to do?

Newcastle's priority remains development talent as a backup to Kieran Trippier at right-back and they are one of the clubs interested in Ivan Fresneda.

They have a strong squad, in good form, and look odds-on for a top-four place if it carries on, so upsetting the apple cart with too many new signings would be the wrong thing to do.

They also have long-term targets they are set to look at in the summer.

For the younger group they have been making inquiries about Paris Saint-Germain starlet Edouard Michut, who is playing on loan at Sunderland, along with RB Leipzig.

Moukoko signs new deal with Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund striker Youssoufa Moukoko, who was reportedly a target for Newcastle, has signed a new contract.

The 18-year-old has committed his future to the Bundesliga side until 2026.

Newcastle were one Premier League club said to be interested in signing Moukoko, whose contract was set to expire at the end of the season.

Newcastle looking to sign striker as Wood leaves

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe has revealed that the Magpies are looking to recruit a striker in the transfer window to replace the outgoing Chris Wood.

Nottingham Forest are set to secure the signing of Wood on loan until the end of the season and Howe wants to bring in a forward so they are not "dangerously short" up front. The Magpies have Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak as centre forward options.

"We're hopefully planning to replace him," said Howe in his press conference. "Certainly from my side, there was no thought about letting a player go and not replace him. That would leave us dangerously short of players. But there are no guarantees. That's the situation.

"We're working hard at the moment of staying in contact with the market and doing a lot of work, but we're not imminently close to signing anybody. We're not close actively bidding for players at the moment.

"In forward areas you want a player that can excite the fans. They are the hardest to recruit, but that's our task. And being ready to play now is important."

Newcastle monitoring Sunderland loanee Michut

Newcastle and RB Leipzig have enquired with Paris-Saint Germain about signing Edouard Michut in the summer.

The young attacking midfielder is currently on loan at Sunderland but has only made seven Championship appearances so far due to injuries.

However, Newcastle and RB Leipzig are among the clubs who intend to monitor his development during the second half of the season, and they have been asking PSG for information about his situation.

Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray has said recently the player has showed quality in training and hopes he can make an impact on the rest of their campaign.

Howe: No truth in Ronaldo rumours

Eddie Howe has quashed suggestions Newcastle have a clause allowing them to potentially sign Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo is rumoured to have a 'Newcastle clause' after signing for Al-Nassr, with reports suggesting he could join Howe's side should they qualify for the Champions League.

But Howe rubbished the rumours ahead of Newcastle's meeting with Arsenal. He said: "We wish Cristiano all the best in his new venture but there's no truth in that from our perspective."

Newcastle United are stepping up their bid to sign highly-rated Spanish full-back Ivan Fresneda, according to the Daily Mail.

Magpies officials have watched the 18-year-old several times, including against his former team Real Madrid on Friday.

Spaniard Fresneda is not the only right-back Newcastle are looking at but fits the profile of a player they want to sign.

Fresnada - who has made seven appearances for Valladolid and is under contract until 2025 - is also being monitored by European giants Juventus and Borussia Dortmund.

Who have Newcastle been linked with?

James Maddison - Maddison could still join Newcastle United ahead of next week's January transfer deadline in spite of Leicester City having already rejected at least one concrete bid for the 26-year-old's signature, according to reports (Daily Express, January 28); Newcastle goalkeeper Dubravka could form part of a potential swap deal for Leicester playmaker Maddison (Daily Express, January 2).

Anthony Gordon - Everton are expected to drop their asking price for Anthony Gordon after the forward missed training for a third day. (Daily Telegraph, January 27); Newcastle United will end their interest in Anthony Gordon and leave the winger trapped at Everton if their Premier League rivals do not lower their £60m asking price (Daily Telegraph, January 26); Gordon - who is a January transfer target for Newcastle - is not currently training with the Everton first team at Finch Farm (Sky Sports, January 25).

Hakim Ziyech - Newcastle United are confident they can sign Anthony Gordon from Everton, but they are also eyeing Hakim Ziyech from Chelsea (Daily Telegraph; January 25)

Matheus Franca - Newcastle are in the early stages of talks to sign Flamengo teenager Matheus Franca (Daily Mail, January 21).

Youssoufa Moukoko - Youssoufa Moukoko has dealt Newcastle United and Chelsea a blow as he is poised to sign a new long-term contract with Borussia Dortmund (The Sun, January 21).

Dominic Calvert Lewin - Newcastle are considering a £35m move for Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin despite his struggles with injury in recent seasons (The Sun, January 20).

Edouard Michut - Newcastle and RB Leipzig have inquired with Paris Saint-Germain about signing Michut in the summer (Sky Sports News, January 19).

Moussa Diaby - Newcastle have made a fresh enquiry for Bayer Leverkusen star Diaby (Daily Mail, January 18); Newcastle want to launch a transfer bid for Bayer Leverkusen winger Diaby (The Sun, January 10).

Conor Gallagher - Chelsea midfielder Gallagher has no desire to leave the club despite enquiries from Nottingham Forest, Southampton, Everton, Crystal Palace and Newcastle (Daily Mail, January 18).

Victor Osimhen - Manchester United, Arsenal and Newcastle are set to battle it out to sign Napoli star Osimhen, according to reports (The Sun, January 17).

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic - Newcastle look set to steal Milinkovic-Savic right from the hands of Arsenal (The Sun, January 14).

Ruben Neves - Newcastle are interested in Wolves midfielder Neves and are monitoring his situation at Molineux (Daily Mail, January 14).

Ivan Fresneda - The 17-year-old Real Vallodolid right-back has interest from the England and Germany - Newcastle have watched him several time (Sky Sports News, January 18).

Image: Memphis Depay could be available for a bargain fee

Alejandro Balde - Premier League title contenders Arsenal and Newcastle United have enquired about the possibility of landing one of Barcelona's brightest talents (Daily Mail, January 9).

Ben Brereton Diaz - Newcastle, Everton, West Ham and Leeds are not prepared to pay Blackburn's £15m asking price to sell Brereton Diaz in January (The Sun, January 8).

Hirving Lozano - Arsenal and Newcastle are reportedly monitoring Napoli winger Lozano (The Sun, January 6).

Ivan Fresneda - Newcastle have begun talks with Real Valladolid over signing Fresneda but they face competition from top European sides, according to reports (The Sun, January 2).

Moises Caicedo and Youri Tielemans - Eddie Howe wants Newcastle to sign a No 6 in the January transfer window, with Tielemans and Caicedo on the watch list (The Athletic, January 2); Newcastle are redrawing their January transfer plans to include the search for a midfield playmaker with Brighton's Caicedo and Leicester's Tielemans of interest (Daily Telegraph, December 29).

Rory MacLeod - Newcastle and Brighton are chasing Dundee United's teenage star MacLeod (The Sun, January 8); Southampton and Newcastle United are both set to watch MacLeod in the coming days (Daily Record, January 1).

Jorginho - Newcastle have made Chelsea midfielder Jorginho their "prime transfer target" (Daily Mail, December 28).

Azzedine Ounahi - Serie A side Napoli have entered the race to sign Angers and Morocco midfielder Ounahi, who has been linked with Premier League clubs Leicester and Newcastle (Daily Mail, December 23).

Marcus Thuram - Newcastle might be able to prise Thuram away from Borussia Monchengladbach next month for less than £15m with his contract almost up (The Times, December 24); Allan Saint-Maximin hopes France World Cup star Thuram will turn down a move to Liverpool in favour of linking up with him at Newcastle (Daily Mail, December 23).

Adrien Rabiot - Newcastle have reportedly fallen behind Premier League rivals Tottenham for the signature of French international and Juventus midfielder Rabiot (Newcastle Chronicle, December 22).

The players linked with a Newcastle exit

Chris Wood - Chris Wood is set to complete his move to Nottingham Forest on an initial loan (Sky Sports News, January 20).

Martin Dubravka - Leicester have expressed an interest in signing Dubravka after Newcastle terminated the goalkeeper's loan move to Manchester United early (The Guardian, January 4); Newcastle goalkeeper Dubravka could form part of a potential swap deal for Leicester playmaker James Maddison (Daily Express, January 2).

Jonjo Shelvey - Newcastle's Shelvey still needs to start two more matches to earn a one-year contract extension, leaving the injured midfielder's future at the club in doubt (Daily Mail, December 29).

Jay Turner-Cook - Newcastle are thinking about possible loan destinations for highly-rated teenage midfielder Turner-Cook, who signed from boyhood club Sunderland in 2021 (Daily Mail, December 19).

Confirmed Newcastle signings

Garang Kuol - Central Coast Mariners, £300,000

Confirmed Newcastle departures

Daniel Langley - Spennymoor Town, loan

Garang Kuol - Hearts, loan

Chris Wood - Nottingham Forest, initial loan