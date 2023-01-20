Premier League betting: Lack of goals at Anfield, Nottingham Forest win and shots, shots, shots at Leeds

After landing a 11/1 winner last weekend, tipster Jones Knows is back to steer you in the direction of more profitable angles with two bets to attack.

How did we get on last weekend?

As Solly March is finding out, if you do the hard work by repeatedly getting into dangerous positions, eventually, riches are going to drop your way.

March and my punting exploits have mirrored one another this season, in truth.

He's endured barren runs in front of goal - and let's be honest we've backed him through most of it - but now he's cashing in, scoring four his last four and turned into Mohamed Salah as Brighton beat Liverpool.

We cashed in, too, after a frustrating few weeks where the angles were on the right lines but we just couldn't get a bet over the line. Last week we did.

The 11/1 best bet which combined my three strongest plays on Saturday landed in fine style and ironically it didn't even include March, who I did give a strong mention to in my prediction column to have a shot on target at Evens - he had three - and to score (7/1) - he scored twice.

The win takes us into healthy profit for the season now with +17 in our back pockets. Let's hope we can go marching on. I've got two to attack this weekend.

P+L = +17

There looks no way back for David Moyes at West Ham now and when fans are so united on such a subject the environment makes players nervous and becomes so difficult for them to deliver their best performance levels. And even then, based on the actual form of West Ham over the past 12 months, it's hard to trust this group to get maximum points even against a side with such limitations like Everton.

Anything but an early West Ham goal is going to cause mass frustration within the home ranks - and the Hammers don't do fast starts at home so I'm expecting big problems for Moyes and his boys.

The Hammers have conceded at least two or more shots on target in all nine of their last first halves when playing at home in domestic competitions and have fallen behind in all three of their last home games.

So, with the atmosphere likely to become toxic against Moyes and little hope of him changing his ways for this encounter, I'm happy to invest in that first-half angle and Everton to get a result at a bulky 100/30.

Image: Would you be able to make it back-to-back winners with Super 6? Play for free, entries by 3pm Saturday

After landing the 11/1 shot with the three best angles last weekend it's time to rinse and repeat that formula. The 12.30pm kick-off time is always a slot for considering a low-scoring affair with just a total average of 2.3 goals scored in the last 46 fixtures and those that backed the under 3.5 line would have copped a return in 80 per cent of those matches. That swims against the market here with under 3.5 goals priced at 4/9 in Liverpool vs Chelsea and that should get us on our way for the treble.

Nottingham Forest look a fantastic price to beat Bournemouth who are missing Marcus Tavernier, Dominic Solanke and Lewis Cook. Forest have won six of their last nine games (including penalty shoot-out win vs Wolves), have beaten Liverpool and Tottenham, drawn with Chelsea and Brighton and have attacking players in Brennan Johnson and Morgan Gibbs-White very much in form. So, why are they rated equal to Bournemouth in the match prices? Yes, home advantage will play a part but Forest are simply the better side, have the greater attacking threat and possess a more experienced and talented manager. The 17/10 for an away win is a gift.

And the treble can hopefully be completed on Super Sunday as a shots-heavy game is foreseen between Leeds and Brentford and 10 or more shots on target in the game looks set to cop. The underlying attacking numbers for Leeds across their last four games are seriously impressive, racking up an average expected goals total of 11.83, averaging out at 2.8 per match, spearheaded by the excellent Wilfred Gnonto, who has sent the fanbase wild with a string of exciting performances. I'd expect them to be creating and conceding chances to Brentford whose games have averaged 10.2 shots on target this season. I'd expect this clash to hit that sort of number - and most probably more.