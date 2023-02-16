 Skip to content

Premier League betting: Back Kai Havertz to assist a goal for Joao Felix for Chelsea vs Southampton

Match highlights of every Premier League game to be shown on the Sky Sports website and app just after full-time; watch Newcastle vs Liverpool, Manchester United vs Leicester and Tottenham vs West Ham live on Sky Sports; Play Super 6 to win £250,00!

Lewis Jones

@_LJones_

Friday 17 February 2023 22:04, UK

Joao Felix is Chelsea&#39;s fourth signing of the January transfer window
Image: Joao Felix is 12/1 to score a goal assisted by Kai Havertz this weekend

Kai Havertz to assist Joao Felix for a Chelsea goal vs Southampton at 12/1 rates as a best bet for the weekend for our tipster Jones Knows.

How did we get on last weekend?

A losing weekend on the best bets front. Annoying.

Two points were squandered on the 3/1 double of Eric Dier to make one or more fouls vs Leicester - he was booked for a foul so that landed. However, Everton only managed to muster two offsides when we needed three for the double in their defeat at Liverpool in what was a timid attacking showing from Sean Dyche's men. The other best bet of Fabian Schar to score first at 33/1 gave us a good run as the Swiss defender had Newcastle's first two efforts on goal in the game, heading wide a decent chance from a corner. A good loser, we'll say.

But good losers don't fill the wallet. Time for some profit this weekend, please.

P+L = +10

Could you win £250,000 for free this weekend with Super 6? Entries by 3pm Saturday, good luck!
Image: Could you win £250,000 for free this weekend with Super 6? Entries by 3pm Saturday, good luck!

1pt on Fulham to beat Brighton and Willian to score (14/1 with Sky Bet - Bet Here!)

Fulham deserve more respect than the 4/1 on offer with Sky Bet for the away win. Last weekend's comfortable 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest only further strengthened their record against teams outside the top five this season. Just one loss in those 16 matches, including beating Brighton under Graham Potter at Craven Cottage earlier this campaign. I'm happy to row in with an away win at those odds and want to add Willian to score to boost the price to 14/1 with Sky Bet.

Trending

The Brazilian - at 34 - looks as fit and aggressive as he was during his glory years at Chelsea. Marco Silva has done a remarkable job to get him back to those levels. His explosive attacking on the counter-attack should take him into some promising positions in this match and he possesses the quality to hurt Brighton - like he did when scoring the opening goal last weekend.

1pt on Kai Havertz to assist a Joao Felix goal vs Southampton (12/1 with Sky Bet - Bet Here!)

There is a high level of football intelligence in the Chelsea forward line and the signs are very positive for a fruitful partnership between Kai Havertz and Felix, who are playing close to one another when assessing the average positions data. Havertz has provided five chances for Felix in the three matches they've played together, including Felix wasting a glorious chance in Dortmund via a Havertz assist on Wednesday.

Also See:

Against, arguably, the worst defensive team in the Premier League these two should be able to cause havoc, so the 12/1 with Sky Bet on Felix to score from a Havertz assist looks a fantastic bet to follow over the next few weeks if the price remains on that track.

Win £250,000 with Super 6!
Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Another Saturday, another chance to win £250,000 with Super 6. Play for free, entries by 3pm.

Around Sky

Sky Sports F1

Bring the blockbusters home