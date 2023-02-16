Premier League betting: Back Kai Havertz to assist a goal for Joao Felix for Chelsea vs Southampton

Kai Havertz to assist Joao Felix for a Chelsea goal vs Southampton at 12/1 rates as a best bet for the weekend for our tipster Jones Knows.

How did we get on last weekend?

A losing weekend on the best bets front. Annoying.

Two points were squandered on the 3/1 double of Eric Dier to make one or more fouls vs Leicester - he was booked for a foul so that landed. However, Everton only managed to muster two offsides when we needed three for the double in their defeat at Liverpool in what was a timid attacking showing from Sean Dyche's men. The other best bet of Fabian Schar to score first at 33/1 gave us a good run as the Swiss defender had Newcastle's first two efforts on goal in the game, heading wide a decent chance from a corner. A good loser, we'll say.

But good losers don't fill the wallet. Time for some profit this weekend, please.

P+L = +10

Image: Could you win £250,000 for free this weekend with Super 6? Entries by 3pm Saturday, good luck!

Fulham deserve more respect than the 4/1 on offer with Sky Bet for the away win. Last weekend's comfortable 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest only further strengthened their record against teams outside the top five this season. Just one loss in those 16 matches, including beating Brighton under Graham Potter at Craven Cottage earlier this campaign. I'm happy to row in with an away win at those odds and want to add Willian to score to boost the price to 14/1 with Sky Bet.

The Brazilian - at 34 - looks as fit and aggressive as he was during his glory years at Chelsea. Marco Silva has done a remarkable job to get him back to those levels. His explosive attacking on the counter-attack should take him into some promising positions in this match and he possesses the quality to hurt Brighton - like he did when scoring the opening goal last weekend.

There is a high level of football intelligence in the Chelsea forward line and the signs are very positive for a fruitful partnership between Kai Havertz and Felix, who are playing close to one another when assessing the average positions data. Havertz has provided five chances for Felix in the three matches they've played together, including Felix wasting a glorious chance in Dortmund via a Havertz assist on Wednesday.

Against, arguably, the worst defensive team in the Premier League these two should be able to cause havoc, so the 12/1 with Sky Bet on Felix to score from a Havertz assist looks a fantastic bet to follow over the next few weeks if the price remains on that track.