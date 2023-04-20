Premier League Predictions: Newcastle to defeat Tottenham

Our tipster Jones Knows takes aims at the Premier League card.

Bournemouth vs West Ham, Sunday 2pm

Having tipped up Dominic Solanke to score a hat-trick at 300/1 vs Tottenham, imagine my excitement when my mate text me saying "Get in. Solanke three goal…….involvements." Two assists and a goal for the Bournemouth striker was just fine though with 9/2 for him to score landing as one of the best bets of the weekend.

Enough of the trumpet blowing - what's the angle here?

I'd fully expect David Moyes to respect Bournemouth on their own patch and play with the usual security and lack of risk - something that led them to a 1-0 win at Fulham. That should provide Gary O'Neill's team plenty of territory and attacking opportunities to exploit, so I'm heading to the shots market.

Matias Vina was a surprise starter for Bournemouth at Spurs but he looked very comfortable playing with plenty of freedom a left-wing back role with Lloyd Kelly providing defensive support. Vina got on the scoresheet in that 3-2 win and he looks overpriced at 7/2 with Sky Bet to record two shots against the Hammers.

SCORE PREDICTION: 1-1

Newcastle vs Tottenham, Sunday 2pm, live on Sky Sports

It takes a fully functioning, collective performance to win at St James' Park against this Newcastle United side.

Eddie Howe's side have only tasted defeat twice in 22 home matches - both of those to Liverpool. I'd be surprised if Tottenham possess the unity, confidence and midfield power to keep their top-four hopes alive, especially with Newcastle likely to be a wounded animal after their worst performance of the season at Villa Park.

Tottenham have also lost six of their seven Premier League games against current top six teams this season and arrive low on momentum following their 3-2 defeat to Bournemouth.

So, the Toon rate as the likely winners at 4/5 with Sky Bet - but there is a way to boost the price to squeeze more juice out.

In 11 games against the traditional 'big six' and Brighton this season, Newcastle's games have averaged just 1.9 total goals per-90 with eight of those falling under the 2.5 goals line and three of those matches ending 0-0. When at their best, Newcastle play with a huge amount of control and don't usually like to engage in helter-skelter high-scoring matches. They could be in 'job done' mode for this one with such a massive prize of Champions League football in sight.

Adding under 2.5 goals to a Newcastle win takes the price to 7/2 with Sky Bet.

SCORE PREDICTION: 1-0