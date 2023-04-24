Tottenham discussing Cristian Stellini future as interim head coach after heavy Premier League defeat at Newcastle

Tottenham are discussing the future of acting head coach Cristian Stellini following the club's 6-1 thrashing at Newcastle.

The Italian stepped up from his role as assistant head coach to replace Antonio Conte until the end of the season when he left the club at the end of March.

However, with Tottenham's top-four hopes now fading following the humiliation at St James' Park, the club's hierarchy are at the training ground on Monday morning and are discussing whether the interim boss should continue in his role until the end of the season.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from the clash between Newcastle and Tottenham in the Premier League

Tottenham are fifth, six points behind third-placed Newcastle and fourth-placed Manchester United, who have games in hand.

Sky Sports News' Paul Gilmour reported on Monday morning: "I said earlier I wouldn't be surprised if Tottenham were discussing the future of Cristian Stellini and that's exactly what's happening. They are discussing his future.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Kieron Dyer and Jamie Redknapp discuss what the future holds for Tottenham following their humiliating 6-1 defeat to Newcastle

"It is unclear at this stage whether he'll be in charge for the game with Man Utd on Thursday night. Ryan Mason would be the obvious candidate to step in.

"Those discussions are ongoing. His future as the acting head coach is up for discussion."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Cristian Stellini takes full responsibility for Tottenham's 6-1 defeat to Newcastle by claiming he chose the wrong playing system leaving his team ill-prepared

The news comes after Stellini switched Spurs to a back four for their trip to top-four rivals Newcastle on Sunday - and saw his side concede five goals in the opening 21 minutes.

After the game he took responsibility for the result, describing the first 25 minutes as the worst he'd ever seen in football.

First-team coach Mason took charge of the team on a temporary basis following the sacking of Jose Mourinho in 2021, winning four of his seven games in charge.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Tottenham interim head coach Cristian Stellini said the first 25 minutes of their 6-1 defeat to Newcastle was the worst he had ever seen

April 27: Man Utd (H) - Premier League, kick-off 8.15pm

April 30: Liverpool (A) - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm, live on Sky Sports

May 6: Crystal Palace (H) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm

May 13: Aston Villa (A) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm

May 20: Brentford (H) - Premier League, kick-off 12.30pm

May 28: Leeds (A) - Premier League, kick off 4.30pm