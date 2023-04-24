Tottenham discussing Cristian Stellini future as interim head coach after heavy Premier League defeat at Newcastle

Cristian Stellini replaced Antonio Conte on an interim basis after the head coach left Spurs in March; however, the former assistant has failed to oversee an improvement in results with the team suffering a 6-1 defeat at Newcastle on Sunday
Monday 24 April 2023 12:49, UK
Tottenham are discussing the future of acting head coach Cristian Stellini following the club's 6-1 thrashing at Newcastle.
The Italian stepped up from his role as assistant head coach to replace Antonio Conte until the end of the season when he left the club at the end of March.
However, with Tottenham's top-four hopes now fading following the humiliation at St James' Park, the club's hierarchy are at the training ground on Monday morning and are discussing whether the interim boss should continue in his role until the end of the season.
Tottenham are fifth, six points behind third-placed Newcastle and fourth-placed Manchester United, who have games in hand.
Sky Sports News' Paul Gilmour reported on Monday morning: "I said earlier I wouldn't be surprised if Tottenham were discussing the future of Cristian Stellini and that's exactly what's happening. They are discussing his future.
"It is unclear at this stage whether he'll be in charge for the game with Man Utd on Thursday night. Ryan Mason would be the obvious candidate to step in.
"Those discussions are ongoing. His future as the acting head coach is up for discussion."
The news comes after Stellini switched Spurs to a back four for their trip to top-four rivals Newcastle on Sunday - and saw his side concede five goals in the opening 21 minutes.
After the game he took responsibility for the result, describing the first 25 minutes as the worst he'd ever seen in football.
First-team coach Mason took charge of the team on a temporary basis following the sacking of Jose Mourinho in 2021, winning four of his seven games in charge.
April 27: Man Utd (H) - Premier League, kick-off 8.15pm
April 30: Liverpool (A) - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm, live on Sky Sports
May 6: Crystal Palace (H) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm
May 13: Aston Villa (A) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm
May 20: Brentford (H) - Premier League, kick-off 12.30pm
May 28: Leeds (A) - Premier League, kick off 4.30pm