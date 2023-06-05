Transfer news: Summer transfer window 2023 | Premier League ins and outs

The transfer window is open. Find out who has been on the move across the Premier League this summer...

Premier League ins and outs from the 2023 summer transfer window.

Fees include potential add-ons.

Ashley Young - Released

Mark Flekken - Freiburg, £11m

Ethan Brierley - Rochdale, undisclosed

Tariqe Fosu - Released

Saman Ghoddos - Released

Pontus Jansson - Released

Joel Valencia - Released

Joao Pedro - Watford, undisclosed

Taylor Richards - QPR, undisclosed

Jordan Beyer - Borussia Monchengladbach, undisclosed

Ashley Barnes - Norwich, free

Lukas Jensen - Released

Matthew Lowton - Released

Will Norris - Released

Xavier Simons - Hull, free

Dujon Sterling - Rangers, free

James McArthur - Released

Luka Milivojevic - Released

Niels Nkounkou - St Etienne, undisclosed

Conor Coady - Returned to parent club Wolves after loan expiry

Ruben Vinagre - Returned to parent club Sporting after loan expiry

Roberto Firmino - Released

Naby Keita - Released

James Milner - Released

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain - Released

Josh Neufville - AFC Wimbledon, free

Sonny Bradley - Released

Harry Isted - Released

Henri Lansbury - Released

Chris Wood - Newcastle, undisclosed

Will Swan - Mansfield, undisclosed

Andre Ayew - Released

Cafu - Released

Jack Colback - Released

Jesse Lingard - Released

Jordan Smith - Released

Lyle Taylor - Released

George Broadbent - Doncaster, undisclosed

Diego Costa - Released

Joao Moutinho - Released