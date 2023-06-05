Transfer news: Summer transfer window 2023 | Premier League ins and outs

Keep up to date with all the latest news with the Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports website and app, and on Sky Sports News, across the whole of the transfer window
Monday 5 June 2023 11:05, UK
The transfer window is open. Find out who has been on the move across the Premier League this summer...
Check below for a comprehensive list of all the Premier League ins and outs from the 2023 summer transfer window.
Fees include potential add-ons.
In
Out
In
Out
Ashley Young - Released
In
Out
In
Ethan Brierley - Rochdale, undisclosed
Out
Tariqe Fosu - Released
Saman Ghoddos - Released
Pontus Jansson - Released
Joel Valencia - Released
In
Joao Pedro - Watford, undisclosed
Out
Taylor Richards - QPR, undisclosed
In
Jordan Beyer - Borussia Monchengladbach, undisclosed
Out
Ashley Barnes - Norwich, free
Lukas Jensen - Released
Matthew Lowton - Released
Will Norris - Released
In
Out
Xavier Simons - Hull, free
Dujon Sterling - Rangers, free
In
Out
James McArthur - Released
Luka Milivojevic - Released
In
Out
Niels Nkounkou - St Etienne, undisclosed
Conor Coady - Returned to parent club Wolves after loan expiry
Ruben Vinagre - Returned to parent club Sporting after loan expiry
In
Out
In
Out
Roberto Firmino - Released
Naby Keita - Released
James Milner - Released
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain - Released
In
Out
Josh Neufville - AFC Wimbledon, free
Sonny Bradley - Released
Harry Isted - Released
Henri Lansbury - Released
In
Out
In
Out
In
Out
In
Chris Wood - Newcastle, undisclosed
Out
Will Swan - Mansfield, undisclosed
Andre Ayew - Released
Cafu - Released
Jack Colback - Released
Jesse Lingard - Released
Jordan Smith - Released
Lyle Taylor - Released
In
Out
George Broadbent - Doncaster, undisclosed
In
Out
In
Out
In
Out
Diego Costa - Released
Joao Moutinho - Released