Transfer news: Summer transfer window 2023 | Premier League ins and outs

Monday 5 June 2023 11:05, UK

The transfer window is open. Find out who has been on the move across the Premier League this summer...

Check below for a comprehensive list of all the Premier League ins and outs from the 2023 summer transfer window.

Fees include potential add-ons.

Arsenal

In

Out

Aston Villa

In

Out

Ashley Young - Released

Bournemouth

In

Out

Brentford

In

Mark Flekken - Freiburg, £11m

Ethan Brierley - Rochdale, undisclosed

Out

Tariqe Fosu - Released

Saman Ghoddos - Released

Pontus Jansson - Released

Joel Valencia - Released

Brighton

In

Joao Pedro - Watford, undisclosed

Out

Taylor Richards - QPR, undisclosed

Burnley

In

Jordan Beyer - Borussia Monchengladbach, undisclosed

Out

Ashley Barnes - Norwich, free

Lukas Jensen - Released

Matthew Lowton - Released

Will Norris - Released

Chelsea

In

Out

Xavier Simons - Hull, free

Dujon Sterling - Rangers, free

Crystal Palace

In

Out

James McArthur - Released

Luka Milivojevic - Released

Everton

In

Out

Niels Nkounkou - St Etienne, undisclosed

Conor Coady - Returned to parent club Wolves after loan expiry

Ruben Vinagre - Returned to parent club Sporting after loan expiry

Fulham

In

Out

Liverpool

In

Out

Roberto Firmino - Released

Naby Keita - Released

James Milner - Released

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain - Released

Luton Town

In

Out

Josh Neufville - AFC Wimbledon, free

Sonny Bradley - Released

Harry Isted - Released

Henri Lansbury - Released

Manchester City

In

Out

Manchester United

In

Out

Newcastle

In

Out

Nottingham Forest

In

Chris Wood - Newcastle, undisclosed

Out

Will Swan - Mansfield, undisclosed

Andre Ayew - Released

Cafu - Released

Jack Colback - Released

Jesse Lingard - Released

Jordan Smith - Released

Lyle Taylor - Released

Sheffield United

In

Out

George Broadbent - Doncaster, undisclosed

Tottenham

In

Out

West Ham

In

Out

Wolves

In

Out

Diego Costa - Released

Joao Moutinho - Released

