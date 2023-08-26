Premier League predictions: Back goals to flow on Super Sunday when Newcastle host Liverpool

Our resident tipster and betting guru Jones Knows thinks Newcastle vs Liverpool on Super Sunday is a must-watch and shares his betting angle of attack.

Sheffield United vs Manchester City, Super Sunday 2.00pm, live on Sky Sports

Two games played and three centre forwards have scored against Sheffield United - all from crosses into the box. And here comes Erling Haaland, who is as short as 2/5 with Sky Bet to score and just 7/1 to bag what would be his seventh hat-trick for Manchester City.

There is a smarter way, involving a bulkier price, to support Haaland in this encounter though.

Of Haaland's 36 Premier League goals last season, seven of them came via headers. He is a terrific finisher aerially - hardly surprising when you stand over six feet tall and are being served up so much delightful service from some of the world's best.

Man City are no longer the perfect passing goal gurus. They like to mix it by playing more direct into the box where possible. A no-brainer really when you consider the monster in the middle.

Haaland is 11/2 to score a header and 3/1 to have a header on target. Use your head, back it.

SCORE PREDICTION: 0-3

Newcastle vs Liverpool, Super Sunday 4.30pm, live on Sky Sports

This has the ingredients for game of the season. It could get a bit wild out there.

When a barnstormer of a game is expected my eyes are always drawn to the total shots on target market rather than the goal-line as you can sometimes take advantage of a disparity in the market. It's a fun bet to follow, too, as you have a pure interest in both teams attacking.

When there is a high goal expectancy, shots on target numbers should mirror that but there looks an edge in the pricing here with 11 or more match shots on target priced up at odds-against at 6/5 with Sky Bet. When Liverpool are not quite functioning their shots on target numbers always spike above market expectation due to how exposed their defence and goalkeeper is from the lack of balance in midfield.

Newcastle should be capable of posting their market expectation of around six on target while Liverpool's attack has looked deadly in periods of their first two matches. There were 15 match shots on target in Liverpool's win over Bournemouth - this one should go down the same path.

SCORE PREDICTION: 3-3

