Fantasy Premier League 2023/24: Gameweek Six tips and advice from experts

Sky Sports is back with the weekly Fantasy Premier League column, bringing you essential tips from the best managers in the world.

This time, FPL expert Holly Shand answers the burning questions ahead of Saturday's 1.30pm deadline for Gameweek Six...

Would you hold or sell Ben Chilwell?

Holly Shand: We can't afford to have someone of Chilwell's price (£5.8m) coming off the bench for one-point cameos and from the information we have so far, it feels unlikely we will see him at left back in Mauricio Pochettino's preferred back-four system.

It's between Chilwell and Mykhailo Mudryk (£6.3m) for a spot on the left wing and I'm not sure FPL managers want the "will he, wont he?" question every week so, for me, you sell for a reliable asset at Newcastle (Kieran Trippier £6.5m, Sven Botman £4.5m) or Man City (Ruben Dias £5.5m).

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Speaking ahead of Chelsea’s trip to Bournemouth, Mauricio Pochettino said he and his players need to remain positive despite their lengthy injury list.

With an injury to Bernando Silva, is now the time to jump on Jeremy Doku or Phil Foden?

Holly Shand: I have owned Foden (£7.6m) since GW1 and I think he is a really nice differential, with good fixtures and a high points ceiling. Doku's (£6.5m) place in the team could be more at threat when Jack Grealish (£7.3m) returns soon.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Pep Guardiola discusses Phil Foden's aim to be one of the best players at the club and Gareth Southgate's doubts surrounding his positioning.

Is Nicolas Jackson to Julian Alvarez a must-make transfer? Are there any other strikers on your radar?

Holly Shand: If you haven't already got triple Man City like me then yes it's the obvious move. I'm blocked from jumping on Alvarez (£6.9m) and I'm not sure there is another forward I would easily sell Jackson (£7.0m) for who is still putting up good underlying numbers.

Darwin Nunez (£7.4m) and Rasmus Hojlund (£7.0m) are firmly on my watchlist if Jackson blanks again, however.

Who are the players on your radar to replace Gabriel Martinelli?

Holly Shand: Bryan Mbeumo (£6.9m) is the obvious one, but I would probably look to Moussa Diaby (£6.6m), Eberechi Eze (£6.3m) and Foden, given the choice.

Image: Bryan Mbeumo has scored four goals in five Premier League games so far this season

What would your wildcard team be if you were using it this week?

Holly Shand: I would back triple Man City attack, double Liverpool attack, double Newcastle defence and have a bit of fun with it.

If I was pulling the trigger I could afford: David Raya, Alphonse Areola; Pervis Estupinan, Sven Botman, Fabian Schar, Issa Kabore, Matty Cash; Mohamed Salah, Bryan Mbeumo, Phil Foden, James Maddison, Alejandro Garnacho; Darwin Nunez, Julian Alvarez, Erling Haaland.

AI predicts best wildcard team from GW6

We've used Fantasy Football Hub's powerful AI Points Predictions to generate the best FPL wildcard team from Gameweek Six and beyond.

Start optimising your team with Fantasy Football Hub today!