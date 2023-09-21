Fantasy Premier League 2023/24: Gameweek Six tips and advice from experts

The Fantasy Premier League deadline is approaching ahead of Gameweek Six; Managers have until 1.30pm on Saturday to make their transfers ahead of the three 3pm kick-offs; Holly Shand suggests potential replacements if Nicolas Jackson blanks again
Thursday 21 September 2023 20:45, UK
Sky Sports is back with the weekly Fantasy Premier League column, bringing you essential tips from the best managers in the world.
This time, FPL expert Holly Shand answers the burning questions ahead of Saturday's 1.30pm deadline for Gameweek Six...
Holly Shand: We can't afford to have someone of Chilwell's price (£5.8m) coming off the bench for one-point cameos and from the information we have so far, it feels unlikely we will see him at left back in Mauricio Pochettino's preferred back-four system.
It's between Chilwell and Mykhailo Mudryk (£6.3m) for a spot on the left wing and I'm not sure FPL managers want the "will he, wont he?" question every week so, for me, you sell for a reliable asset at Newcastle (Kieran Trippier £6.5m, Sven Botman £4.5m) or Man City (Ruben Dias £5.5m).
Holly Shand: I have owned Foden (£7.6m) since GW1 and I think he is a really nice differential, with good fixtures and a high points ceiling. Doku's (£6.5m) place in the team could be more at threat when Jack Grealish (£7.3m) returns soon.
Holly Shand: If you haven't already got triple Man City like me then yes it's the obvious move. I'm blocked from jumping on Alvarez (£6.9m) and I'm not sure there is another forward I would easily sell Jackson (£7.0m) for who is still putting up good underlying numbers.
Darwin Nunez (£7.4m) and Rasmus Hojlund (£7.0m) are firmly on my watchlist if Jackson blanks again, however.
Holly Shand: Bryan Mbeumo (£6.9m) is the obvious one, but I would probably look to Moussa Diaby (£6.6m), Eberechi Eze (£6.3m) and Foden, given the choice.
Holly Shand: I would back triple Man City attack, double Liverpool attack, double Newcastle defence and have a bit of fun with it.
If I was pulling the trigger I could afford: David Raya, Alphonse Areola; Pervis Estupinan, Sven Botman, Fabian Schar, Issa Kabore, Matty Cash; Mohamed Salah, Bryan Mbeumo, Phil Foden, James Maddison, Alejandro Garnacho; Darwin Nunez, Julian Alvarez, Erling Haaland.
We've used Fantasy Football Hub's powerful AI Points Predictions to generate the best FPL wildcard team from Gameweek Six and beyond.
