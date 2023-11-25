Jamie Carragher wants Liverpool to buy right-back and push Trent Alexander-Arnold into midfield after Man City goal

Jamie Carragher wants Liverpool to buy a new right-back so Trent Alexander-Arnold can become a midfielder and offer the same goalscoring threat as Steven Gerrard.

Alexander-Arnold cancelled out Erling Haaland's opener late in the game to earn Liverpool a 1-1 draw with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

It was Alexander-Arnold's first goal of the season but his attacking output has spiked playing in a more flexible role where he is given licence to move into a central area.

Carragher wants to see the England man get into more goalscoring positions so he can utilise his ability at scoring from range, a la his former team-mate Gerrard.

He suggests buying a new right-back could be the way to allow Alexander-Arnold to play in a more traditional midfield role.

Speaking to Sky Sports, he said: "Liverpool haven't got a back-up for Alexander-Arnold as it's difficult to get quality to sign to sit on the substitutes bench.

"I would love Liverpool to acquire a right-back who could play in the big games and push Alexander-Arnold into midfield. That could be the development for Liverpool to play him in midfield.

"Liverpool haven't had a player who can score from that range since Steven Gerrard, one that you think has got a chance from 20-25 yards."

Nev: Trent is the equal to De Bruyne

Gary Neville speaking on his podcast:

"I've been critical of him at times. This is a sensational football player, and a striker of a ball you just don't see.

"Man City have De Bruyne injured, who is world class in terms of delivery, striking of the ball and passing. Trent is the equal of him - and he's a right-back! Not a traditional right back, but that's where he plays.

"Just get that little bit more serious about your defending - but I thought his attitude towards his defending was very good today.

"All he has to be as a defender is sort of semi-competent, not the best in the world. But what he does have to be is not a liability, and there has been time over recent years where that has been a standout feature, where he has been too easy to beat or get at.

"He keeps going, his performances on the ball are out of this world.

"He's playing central midfield for 50-60 per cent of the game, he's going forward and scoring goals, and achieving numbers that right midfield or right wingers don't achieve.

"I think he's got the material to be the very best right-back of all time, but he just needs to be a little bit more serious about his defending."

What happened with Nunez and Guardiola?

There appeared to be a brief altercation between Pep Guardiola and the Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez following the final whistle, with Klopp dragging his player away while Liverpool assistant Pep Lijnders restrained Guardiola.

Both coaches were keen to downplay the incident afterwards.

"He is just stronger than me," said Guardiola. "Nothing happened. It is not frustration. I am really pleased. The second question in the press conference?"

Klopp drew a laugh in his own press conference when asked what happened, saying: "I am not sure I am the one who should explain it because I was absolutely not involved. Surprisingly."

He added: "I love them both so I tried to calm the situation down without knowing 100 per cent what happened because I did not understand a word. I really think it is nothing that has not already been sorted. It is emotion. Pep wants to win. We want to win.

"We both did not win so nobody is really happy."