Premier League fixtures on Sky Sports: Watch Man Utd vs Liverpool & Arsenal vs Aston Villa exclusively on Sky in April

Watch Man Utd vs Liverpool exclusively on Sky Sports on Sunday April 7, kick-off 3.30pm; Brighton vs Arsenal also on Sky on Saturday April 6 (kick-off 5.30pm); also on Sky: Tottenham vs Nottingham Forest, kick-off 8pm and Arsenal vs Aston Villa on Saturday April 13, kick-off 5.30pm
Wednesday 28 February 2024 22:20, UK
Manchester United vs Liverpool and Arsenal vs Aston Villa will be shown exclusively live on Sky Sports in April.
An exhilarating race for the Premier League title continues on Sky Sports in April with league leaders Liverpool's trip to face Manchester United - Jurgen Klopp's final visit to Old Trafford as Reds boss in the Premier League - on Sunday April 7; kick-off 3.30pm.
Liverpool, who are locked in a battle at the top of the table with Man City and Arsenal, were held to a 0-0 draw by United at Anfield in December and the latest chapter in their rivalry could end up playing a significant part in where the trophy resides at the end of May.
Arsenal's bid to go one better than last season and win the title sees them travel to Brighton on Saturday Night Football on April 6 (kick-off 5.30pm), before the Gunners face an important clash with Aston Villa, who are chasing Champions League qualification, on Saturday April 13; kick-off 5.30pm.
On March 8, Tottenham host Nottingham Forest, kick-off 8pm on Monday Night Football, while Liverpool vs Crystal Palace (kick-off 2pm) and Bournemouth vs Man Utd (kick-off 4.30pm) form a Super Sunday double header on April 14.
After that, the Sky Sports cameras are off to Stamford Bridge on April 16 to capture Chelsea's clash with Everton (kick-off 8pm) on Monday Night Football.
Saturday April 6
Brighton vs Arsenal, kick-off 5.30pm
Sunday April 7
Manchester United vs Liverpool, kick-off 3.30pm
Monday April 8
Tottenham vs Nottingham Forest, kick-off 8pm
Saturday April 13
Arsenal vs Aston Villa, kick-off 5.30pm
Sunday April 14
Liverpool vs Crystal Palace, kick-off 2pm
Bournemouth vs Man Utd, kick-off 4.30pm
Monday April 15
Chelsea vs Everton, kick-off 8pm
Saturday March 2
Luton vs Aston Villa, kick-off 5.30pm
Sunday March 3
Burnley vs Bournemouth, kick-off 1.30pm
Manchester City vs Manchester United, kick-off 3.30pm
Monday March 4
Sheffield United vs Arsenal, kick-off 8pm
Saturday March 9
Arsenal vs Brentford, kick-off 5.30pm
Sunday March 10
Aston Villa vs Tottenham, kick-off 1pm
Liverpool vs Manchester City, kick-off 3.45pm
Monday March 11
Chelsea vs Newcastle, kick-off 8pm
Saturday March 16
Fulham vs Tottenham kick-off 5.30pm
Saturday March 30
Aston Villa vs Wolves, kick-off 5.30pm
Brentford vs Manchester United, kick-off 8pm
Sunday March 31
Liverpool vs Brighton, kick-off 2pm
Manchester City vs Arsenal, kick-off 4.30pm
