Premier League predictions: Man City to respond to Arsenal win with victory at Brighton

Jones Knows is back with a bonus midweek Premier League predictions as he hunts out the value across the betting markets.

Brighton vs Manchester City, Thursday 8pm, live on Sky Sports

We have an exciting dynamic to this title race now where Manchester City are in full control of their destiny but also are having to play the task of being the chaser.

This should be a routine win considering Brighton's problems in front of goal.

If you remove Sheffield United from their results, Roberto De Zerbi's team have scored just 14 goals in their last 16 games across all competitions. A City win to nil is a runner at 7/4 with Sky Bet.

Brighton are having trouble scoring but their style of football remains exciting to watch.

This possession-based style where they draw an opponent on does lead to Brighton players being fouled with 12.4 being drawn per 90 minutes since January 1. Only Luton have a higher fouls drawn average in the Premier League.

This has triggered my interest in Kevin De Bruyne's foul committed lines against the Brighton midfield. De Bruyne has made two fouls in each of his last three matches as he's played a little deeper to support Rodri in midfield and he'll be tasked with engaging Brighton's Carlos Baleba, who is a foul-winning machine. He's drawn 15 fouls in his last six starts, including winning four in the defeat at Liverpool and five in Brighton's last game with Burnley.

De Bruyne is 8/11 with Sky Bet to make at least one foul which surely lands and the 11/4 for him to make two or more fouls is bound to go close too.

SCORE PREDICTION: 0-2

