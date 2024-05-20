Premier League European spots: Why Chelsea, Newcastle and Man Utd still don't know their fate

The Premier League may be over for another year, but there are three sides who still aren't sure of their European fate. Here's how it could all pan out...

As it stands, a fifth-place finish secures Europa League qualification - and that has been guaranteed by Tottenham after they saw off Sheffield United 3-0 at Bramall Lane on the final day.

That kept them ahead of Chelsea, who beat Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge but ended up sixth in the table.

There's a twist regarding their fate - and it all depends on the winners of the FA Cup, who will also be handed a Europa League place - with Man City playing Man Utd at Wembley on Saturday.

If City win the FA Cup, and given they have guaranteed Champions League football, their Europa League place will go to Chelsea.

As a result, the Conference League place will go to the side finishing seventh, Newcastle, who won 4-2 at Brentford on the final day.

But if Man Utd win the FA Cup, they will play in the Europa League, despite finishing eighth following their 2-0 win at Brighton on Sunday.

In that scenario, Chelsea would remain in the Conference League - and Newcastle will not feature in Europe at all.

Speaking after that win at Brentford, Magpies boss Eddie Howe told Sky Sports: "Of course, we're frustrated we haven't secured European qualification for us now, but we have to take the path that we're given."