Dominic Solanke: Tottenham in advanced talks to sign Bournemouth striker

Tottenham are in advanced talks with Bournemouth over a deal for Dominic Solanke.

Spurs made their first approach for the 26-year-old late on Thursday.

Solanke, who scored 19 Premier League goals for the Cherries last season, has a release clause of £65m that is only applicable to certain clubs, while a striker is a priority position for Tottenham.

Our pick of Solanke's best Premier League goals for Bournemouth from last season

Meanwhile, Spurs forward Richarlison has told ESPN Brazil he wants to stay at the Premier League club and confirmed he received an offer from Saudi Arabia.

"There has been an offer but my dream of playing for the Brazilian Selecao and in the Premier League speaks louder," Richarlison said.

"The money is big but my dreams are bigger."

The 2024 summer transfer window officially closes on August 30 at 11pm UK time in the Premier League and 11.30pm in Scotland.

The Premier League has brought forward Deadline Day to link up with the other major leagues in Europe. The closing dates were set following discussions with the leagues in England, Germany, Italy, Spain and France.