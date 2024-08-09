Dominic Solanke: Tottenham in advanced talks to sign Bournemouth striker

Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke scored 19 Premier League goals last season; Ange Postecoglou keen to sign a 'No 9' to suit his style of football at Tottenham
Friday 9 August 2024 08:44, UK
Tottenham are in advanced talks with Bournemouth over a deal for Dominic Solanke.
Spurs made their first approach for the 26-year-old late on Thursday.
Solanke, who scored 19 Premier League goals for the Cherries last season, has a release clause of £65m that is only applicable to certain clubs, while a striker is a priority position for Tottenham.
Meanwhile, Spurs forward Richarlison has told ESPN Brazil he wants to stay at the Premier League club and confirmed he received an offer from Saudi Arabia.
"There has been an offer but my dream of playing for the Brazilian Selecao and in the Premier League speaks louder," Richarlison said.
"The money is big but my dreams are bigger."
