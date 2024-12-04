Premier League Predictions and best bets: Tottenham to lose at Bournemouth, Fulham to edge Brighton

Our football betting expert Jones Knows is back to provide more Premier League insight ahead of Thursday's two matches.

Fulham vs Brighton, Thursday 7.30pm

Brighton proved against Southampton that they have been overperforming defensively.

Fabian Hurzeler's side have the sixth-worst defensive output, according to the expected-goals metrics, and can find themselves fortunate to be so high in the table based on that output. Going forward, they are a threat with Kaoru Mitoma in fine form, but Fulham should get big opportunities.

My eyes are drawn to Alex Iwobi to score at 100/30. He's had 12 shots in his last five games, scoring twice as he's taken up some very dangerous positions off the right wing.

SCORE PREDICTION: 2-1

Bournemouth vs Tottenham, Thursday 8:15pm

Andoni Iraola is going to land himself a top job soon enough if he continues to keep Bournemouth playing such exciting, dangerous and consistent football.

Even without their talisman in Antoine Semenyo and skipper Lewis Cook at Wolves, they played with the same intensity and quality as their press completely dominated. They are like clockwork under Iraola - and they look a strong play here to beat Tottenham, who on their day can beat anyone but are really feeling the pinch playing twice a week without their key defensive reinforcements. The 13/8 with Sky Bet for the home is a really appealing price to ponder.

SCORE PREDICTION: 3-2