When can Liverpool win the Premier League title? Date, permutations, trophy parade plans

With Liverpool 11 points clear at the top of the table, when is the earliest the Reds can now win the Premier League title?

There are just eight league games left to play this season for Liverpool and following their victory over Everton and Arsenal's 1-1 draw at Goodison Park, 11 points from eight games will be enough for Liverpool to lift the title, even if Mikel Arteta's side now win all of their remaining seven matches.

It means the Reds could now claim the Premier League title this month!

Four wins from their next four games, finishing with three points at Anfield against Tottenham on April 27, live on Sky Sports, would see them wrap up the title in front of their own fans.

What is the earliest date Liverpool can win the title?

Liverpool could now win the title in just two games' time - but would need Arsenal to do them a big favour before they can think about celebrating quite that early.

That would involve them being crowned champions on April 20, but would come even before they have kicked a ball that afternoon before their Super Sunday game with Leicester, kick-off 4.30pm.

It will only be possible if Liverpool beat Fulham* on Sunday and West Ham* a week later. Then, it would also require Arsenal to pick up no more than a point from their next two games, at Brentford* a week later and then away to Ipswich* in the 2pm kick-off on April 20.

Games marked * will be shown live on Sky Sports.

Could Liverpool win the league when Arsenal visit Anfield?

Yes, there is a scenario where that happens, but it would need Arsenal to make up at least three points on Liverpool ahead of the game and head to Anfield no more than nine points behind them.

If Liverpool come into that game with a pre-match lead of nine, eight or seven points, a draw would be enough to win them the title. If it is less than that, the hosts would need to win to secure the Premier League trophy.

When would Liverpool get the trophy?

If the Reds do, as expected, go on to win the league, then they would be presented with the Premier League trophy after their final home game of the season against Crystal Palace on Sunday May 25, the first time the club's supporters will have actually seen their side lift the top-flight title in person since May 1990

Premier League title odds: What do the bookmakers say?

As far as the bookies are concerned, this season's Premier League title race is already over!

Would there be a trophy parade?

Image: Liverpool players celebrate with the Premier League trophy in 2020 but without fans at Anfield

Given Liverpool's fans were unable to celebrate their previous Premier League title win in 2020 with the team and players due to Covid restrictions, the Reds would be expected to go on an open-top bus parade with the trophy this time around, although that will all be confirmed at a later date once they have been crowned champions.

How many Premier League titles have Liverpool won?

If the Reds are, as expected, to go on and win the league, that would draw them level with arch-rivals Man Utd on 20 top-flight titles, two of which would have come in the Premier League era.

When were Liverpool last crowned Premier League champions?

Liverpool last won the championship back in the delayed 2019/20 Covid season when Jurgen Klopp's side amassed 99 points en route to the title, ending a 30-year wait for a top-flight title in the process.