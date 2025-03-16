Premier League hits and misses: Ruben Amorim finally improving Man Utd but Chelsea toothless without match-winners

After spending much of the past four months frustrated that the games kept coming and there was no opportunity to train, there is an irony that Ruben Amorim finally gets the break that he craved just when Manchester United have found some rhythm.

Asked to explain their recent upturn in fortunes, Amorim said: "It is the time. It is the time working. Also the confidence when you have good results." The draw against Arsenal. Knocking out Real Sociedad. And now their biggest win since beating Everton in his very first Premier League home game in charge.

United looked organised against Leicester but clinical too, ruthlessly punishing their struggling opponents in a 3-0 win that saw Rasmus Hojlund and Alejandro Garnacho end their long goal droughts. The away support chanted Amorim's name relentlessly. It felt like progress.

"I think also we are understanding better how to press, when to press," he added. "Closing more of the spaces, understanding more of the characteristics of the players that we have. We are improving the connections, even when we have the ball."

There are some signs of individuals adapting. Garnacho had gone 24 games without scoring, Amorim recently admitted that he prefers to play on the left. But he has been converted into a much more effective operator on the right than he once was.

"The most important thing is the way he's improving his game. He is playing both sides, not just on the left, he is sprinting back, these small things he is doing quite well. When you do these small things in that manner, the good things he is going to show."

As for Hojlund, Amorim joked that it is a shame for him that the break is coming now. In truth, it is a chance for United to get players back, the impressive Premier League debutant Ayden Heaven included with some luck, and for their coach to get to work. Optimism at last.

Adam Bate

Mikel Arteta described Chelsea as the best attacking team in the world "by a mile". It pricked some ears up in the press conference room, as did Enzo Maresca by saying they are on the "right path". It was not seen on Sunday.

The Blues are in a rut in front of goal. At the Emirates, they produced their lowest Expected Goals rate (0.35) and their fewest shots and opposition box touches (both 8) of the season.

Both of their shots on target came from Marc Cucurella, who also scored the winner last weekend. Chelsea's best goal threat is currently a left-back.

Their last Premier League away win came on December 8 - the 4-3 turnaround at Spurs which saw them fall 2-0 down. Their eight games without a win on the road is the longest since the run that contributed to Graham Potter's Stamford Bridge sacking. Chelsea are not playing like a team primed for the Champions League.

The injury list is the biggest explanation of this form. Cole Palmer's absence is obvious - even on a seven-game goalless run - but losing Noni Madueke and Nicolas Jackson to long-term injuries means the Blues' first-choice front three is all missing.

But remember, this is a squad that cost £1.3bn to assemble, more than the second and third-most free-spending teams combined.

Chelsea are hopeful all three players can be fit after the international break and it's essential. Maresca talked about the importance of making "the next step" and that Champions League football could be vital for it.

It feels like getting those three back and firing again for the run-in is vital for what comes next for Maresca and Chelsea.

Sam Blitz

When Arsenal's defence is so good, it makes their lack of forward options even more obvious.

"We continue to do a lot of things defensively so well that earn us the right to attack open spaces but there were so many situations, huge advantages that we just gave away," said boss Mikel Arteta after their 1-0 win over Chelsea.

Arsenal didn't need to be at their best defensively to keep out a toothless Chelsea side, but they still were.

"We have to track back 70m and on that face, we were one of the best teams in the world today because we were unbelievable in the way we've done it," added Arteta.

Just 24 goals conceded in 29 games has been the backbone to Arsenal's title tilt which has faded because of their issues at the other end.

Mikel Merino scored for the fourth time in seven games while ending Arsenal's scoring drought from corners, but they are yet to put together the full package to become champions.

David Richardson

When you're in the European chase, as Fulham are, it's mighty handy to have players off the bench who can change games. Players who can rescue something. Or turn a likely draw into a win.

Fulham have scored 13 goals from substitutes in the Premier League this season, including two against Spurs (Rodrigo Muniz and Ryan Sessegnon), the outright most in the division.

Sessegnon's moment will stand out against his former side, not least for the immense quality of the strike. The last time he scored at Craven Cottage was Boxing Day 2015. "It's the story of our season", manager Marco Silva said, when asked about impact of his bench this season.

Rodrigo Muniz's opener was his fifth as a substitute. And the striker epitomised Fulham's tenacity to chase victory on the day, and punch above weight more broadly. "People didn't expect this at the beginning of the season, it's never a problem for us." Silva added.

The squabble over European qualification intensifies and Fulham are more than in the race.

Laura Hunter

Ange Postecoglou spoke plainly when asked why Yves Bissouma had been subbed off at half-time for the second Premier League game in a row. "Sometimes Biss lets the game drift by him," said the Tottenham boss. "He needs to be more dominant in the way he gets on the ball. The game gets away from him and today we needed more in that position.

"But at same time Biss and a few others are lacking a bit of confidence."

His replacement, Lucas Bergvall, added impetus and energy after the break at Fulham and was unfortunate not to win a penalty at 1-0 down. So why not start him? Because Bergvall - just 19 - started in the Europa League win over AZ Alkmaar on Thursday and Postecoglou is trying to get the balance right in his squad.

"We need to make sure we have as many in good condition [as we can]," he said, referring to the seven changes he made from the AZ win. "They had to play today to top them up. We had to rest a couple as well."

The Europa League quarter-final with Eintracht Frankfurt is the priority for Spurs now. Postecoglou wants as many options on the pitch and on the bench ready to swing that tie their way. But he has also described Spurs' 15 Premier League defeats this term as "unacceptable" and Mathys Tel was filmed trying to placate Spurs fans after the final whistle at Craven Cottage.

Getting the balance right between rotating in the league but still delivering performances and results to maintain confidence and momentum for the key European nights is going to be a challenge. Peter Smith