Premier League predictions and best bets: Trends to point to draw in Liverpool vs Arsenal
Sunday 31 August 2025 16:11, UK
Our football betting expert Jones Knows puts forward his predictions...
Liverpool vs Arsenal, Sunday 4.30pm, live on Sky Sports - PLAY SUPER 6!
Ask yourself this: would Arne Slot and Mikel Arteta take a draw right now? The answer is yes, isn't it? Categorically.
That makes the draw a huge runner from a betting point of view.
It's very unusual to have a fixture played before Gameweek four involving two title rivals. Looking at the past trends when looking at this type of fixture played early on in the season, draws are very common.
The last five fixtures in the Premier League before Gameweek four to be played between teams that finished that season in the top three all ended in stalemates - the most recent of which was Arsenal's 2-2 with Manchester City last season.
The draw here is the bet at 23/10 with Sky Bet. It's the bet of the weekend.
SCORE PREDICTION: 1-1 | JONES KNOWS' BEST BET: Back the draw (23/10 with Sky Bet)
Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace, Sunday 7pm, live on Sky Sports
If you need some evidence of why Oliver Glasner is such an incredible manager, just look at his record against Unai Emery, who is arguably regarded as the best pound-for-pound manager in Europe.
Glasner has won four of the last five meetings with Emery with the aggregate score reading a hefty 17-4 in favour of the Austrian.
Emery just hasn't found a way of breaking down Palace's mid-to-low block and Glasner's tactic of utilising Ismaila Sarr's pace and power has been so dangerous.
Sarr has been phenomenal in these fixtures, registering seven goal involvements in his last three appearances against Villa. That included two goals and an assist in the 3-0 FA Cup semi-final win. He is 2/1 with Sky Bet to either score or assist again.
SCORE PREDICTION: 1-1
Jones Knows' Best Bet:
1pt double on: Over 2.5 goals in Nottingham Forest vs West Ham & draw in Liverpool vs Arsenal (5/1 with Sky Bet)
