Premier League predictions and best bets: Jack Grealish's Everton to ease past West Ham in Nuno Espirito Santo debut
Everton host West Ham, live on Monday Night Football; kick-off 8pm; Nuno Espirito Santo taking charge of Hammers for first time after replacing Graham Potter
Sunday 28 September 2025 21:28, UK
Our football betting expert and top tipster Jones Knows provides his insight across the Premier League, sharing his best bets and predictions.
Everton vs West Ham, Monday 8pm, live on Sky Sports
Since swapping the somewhat clockwork football of Pep Guardiola's Manchester City for the freedom given to him at Everton, Jack Grealish looks like Jack Grealish again.
His take-ons per 90 has rocketed from 3.7 per game at City from the past two seasons to 9.1 per 90 in the Everton blue. Grealish's time at City wasn't wasted of course, he won trophies, created history and matured. But he wasn't the maverick that made him box office.
Well, the maverick inside is being unleashed by David Moyes and Grealish is the most creative player in the Premier League as a result. Grealish has four assists, creating 2.9 chances per 90 from open play - no player to have played 200 minutes or more has a higher per-90 figure from that metric. He is 11/4 with Sky Bet to bag another assist in what should be a routine home win.
SCORE PREDICTION: 3-1
Jones Knows' Profit & Loss record 25/26
|Best Bet singles (1 unit)
|Best Bet multiples
|Total P+L
|Matchday One
|0
|-1
|-1
|Matchday Two
|0
|-1
|-2
|Matchday Three
|0
|-1
|-3
|Matchday Four
|0
|-1
|-4
|Matchday Five
|+2.75
|-1
|-2.75
Jones Knows' Best Bets:
- 1pt double on under 2.5 goals in Man City vs Burnley & over 2.5 goals in Nottingham Forest vs Sunderland (9/2 with Sky Bet)
- 1pt on Leeds to beat Bournemouth (2/1 with Sky Bet)