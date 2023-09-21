Arsenal vs Tottenham: The stats and styles behind the rivals' impressive Premier League starts

The first north London derby of the season takes place at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday, live on Sky Sports, and with both teams currently sitting in the top four it's one of the most highly anticipated meetings between the rivals in recent years.

Both Arsenal and Tottenham are still unbeaten in this season's Premier League and, under new manager Ange Postecoglou, Spurs look as if they may challenge for a top four finish and maybe even the title.

Arsenal are also in high spirts after a much-improved season under Mikel Arteta last time around which resulted in a return to the Champions League for the first time in six years and a title tussle with Manchester City.

When comparing both teams this season, it's easy to see why they are among the early front runners.

Both like to dominate possession and play high up the pitch in the opposition's third. However, there are differences.

Arsenal

Tottenham prefer to heavily press their opponents and only Manchester United have more high turnovers in the Premier League this season. Also, only Everton and Bournemouth have made more pressures in the final third than Tottenham, in comparison Arsenal have only made the 10th most.

The reason for Arsenal's slightly lower pressing statistics is their tendency to dominate possession. The Gunners have had 30 build up attacks (a sequence of 10 passes or more that ends in a shot or touch in the box) so far this season, a total only bettered by Manchester City.

Tottenham have a more varied approach, ranking in the top four for both build up attacks and direct attacks this season.

Arsenal and Tottenham Premier League rankings this season Stats per game Shots Touches in opp. box % touches in final 3rd Possession % passes into final 3rd High turnovers Build up attacks Direct attacks Pressures in final 3rd Arsenal 15.6 (PL rank 7th) 37.4 (4th) 32.3% (11st) 66.3% (3rd) 51.4% (1st) 43 (6th) 30 (2nd) 5 (14th) 298 (10th) Tottenham 20.2 (1st) 43.4 (1st) 31.3% (2nd) 61.4% (5th) 44.4% (3rd) 56 (2nd) 21 (4th) 13 (4th) 422 (3rd)

This season, they look to have been invigorated by Postecoglou's aggressive, attacking brand of football. With five major trophies in just two seasons as Celtic manager, the Australian's high pressure, possession-based game was a revelation north of the border.

Compared to the previous few seasons under Antonio Conte, Tottenham are now averaging more shots, touches in the opposition box, possession, high turnovers and pressures in the final third. It has been a major departure from what many perceived as Conte's negative tactics in previous years.

Odegaard vs Maddison

A shining light in Postecoglou's Tottenham side this season is James Maddison.

Signed for £40m this summer, Maddison has made an excellent start to life at Spurs and was named Premier League player of the month for August.

The England international will come face-to-face with Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard on Sunday and their battle in midfield will be key to deciding who gets the north London bragging rights.

Maddison has made the most assists and created the most chances for Tottenham this season. No Premier League player has made as many shot-creating actions.

Although not as creative as Maddison, Odegaard is still Arsenal's joint-top Premier League goalscorer this season, but his 70 pressures in the final third and 23 pressures resulting in a turnover are both most for the club.

With Maddison on top form, Tottenham fans will be dreaming of a first Premier League win at the Emirates since November 2010.

However, in a clash between two evenly-matched sides, whatever the outcome, it is sure to be a fascinating encounter.

