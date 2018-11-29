Jose Mourinho avoids UEFA action over 'drink toss'

Jose Mourinho celebrates Manchester United's late winner against Young Boys

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho will avoid UEFA punishment for tossing a crate of energy drinks at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

UEFA has confirmed to Sky Sports News that no case was opened against the Portuguese following the incident, which occurred during United's 1-0 Champions League win over Young Boys.

Mourinho kicked one crate of drinks and hurled another in the air in his technical area in celebration, following a Marouane Fellaini 91st-minute winner, which secured United's place in the last-16.

Mourinho was in an emotional mood during Tuesday's match, as United were made to work hard before ensuring the manager maintained his record of always qualifying for the knock-out stages when in the Champions League.

Asked, after the game, about his behaviour on the touchline, Mourinho said: "Can myself or another manager have a reaction or frustration?

Mourinho cut a frustrated figure at times during Tuesday's win over Young Boys

"Can I have on the touchline, where not a lot of the ones that comment on football have been? Not many of them were there.

"I'm pretty sure that a proper football manager would never criticise another one for an emotional reaction on the touchline because it's deja vu.

"For the ones that have a nice life, it's different."