WATCH: The brilliant and bad of Paul Pogba during Manchester United's draw at Southampton

0:35 Paul Pogba produced a stunning moment of skill, picking the ball out of the sky despite being on the floor, only to needlessly give the ball away seconds later. Paul Pogba produced a stunning moment of skill, picking the ball out of the sky despite being on the floor, only to needlessly give the ball away seconds later.

It went from brilliant to bad for Paul Pogba in a matter of a few seconds during Manchester United's 2-2 draw at Southampton.

He produced a sublime moment of skill - picking the ball out of the sky despite being on the floor - only to needlessly give the ball away seconds later during the first half at St Mary's.

Paul Pogba shows his frustration during Manchester United's 2-2 draw at Southampton

That and gifting the ball straight to the hosts late on which allowed Nathan Redmond to force a save from David de Gea capped another quizzically inconsistent showing by the France international during his side's comeback draw.

Stuart Armstrong and Cedric Soares handed Saints the dream start, before Marcus Rashford teed up Romelu Lukaku and Ander Herrera for two United goals in six minutes to grind out a draw.

