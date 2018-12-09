WATCH: Romelu Lukaku goal from corner routine sees Jose Mourinho thank backroom staff

0:46 Jose love for Lukaku goal Jose love for Lukaku goal

In a move straight from the training ground, Jose Mourinho showed his appreciation to Manchester United's backroom staff after Romelu Lukaku rounded off a superb corner routine at Old Trafford.

United returned to winning ways with a 4-1 victory over Fulham on Saturday, and in what Mourinho called a "beautiful" first-half display, Ashley Young fired in a terrific opener before Juan Mata slotted in their second.

The third - in the 42nd minute - came from a flawless corner routine. Ashley Young played it short to Mata, who played a one-two with Jesse Lingard before rolling it across the box for Lukaku to tap in from inside the six-yard area.

Mourinho clearly loved the move too, shaking hands with members of his backroom staff to salute a job well done.

It was a timely boost for Lukaku too, who, one week after scoring at Southampton, finally ended his Old Trafford drought with his first goal in 997 minutes at the ground.

Marcus Rashford rounded off the victory in style in the second half as United moved up to sixth in the Premier League table.

Scroll back up to watch United's superb corner routine