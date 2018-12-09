WATCH: Juan Mata's best Premier League goals after reaching 50 milestone

3:10 Watch a range of Juan Mata stunners after the Spaniard reached 50 Premier League goals. Watch a range of Juan Mata stunners after the Spaniard reached 50 Premier League goals.

Mata's goal in Manchester United's 4-1 win over Fulham saw the midfielder become the fifth Spaniard to reach this milestone in the competition after Fernando Torres, David Silva, Diego Costa and Cesc Fabregas.

We've picked out 10 of Mata's finest strikes in England for you to watch - five from his time at Chelsea, with another five for United.

There are perhaps none more memorable than his overhead kick against Liverpool, which secured a 2-1 win for United at Anfield three years ago.

Mata is only the third Spanish player to both score 50+ goals and register 50+ assists in Premier League history after Fabregas and David Silva.

Watch the video above to see the best of Mata's 50 strikes