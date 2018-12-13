Juan Mata is 'vital' for Manchester United against Liverpool, says Danny Higginbotham

Juan Mata scored as Manchester United beat Fulham 4-1 last weekend

Danny Higginbotham says Juan Mata is a "vital" player for Manchester United as they prepare to take on Liverpool at Anfield on Super Sunday.

Mata, who has has two goals and two assists in the Premier League this season, was left on the bench for the games against Southampton and Arsenal, but scored in the 4-1 win in over Fulham last weekend.

Liverpool vs Man Utd Live on

Former United defender Higginbotham believes the midfielder's creativity sets him aside from other players in Jose Mourinho's squad, and his ability to drift into a No 10 position would be key as United attempt to end Liverpool's unbeaten start to the season, live on Sky Sports.

"Manchester United have one player who is in the top 27 for assists in the Premier League this season and that's Marcus Rashford. Other than that, United do not have player in the top 27," Higginbotham said on Match Centre.

2:57 Highlights from Manchester United's win against Fulham in the Premier League Highlights from Manchester United's win against Fulham in the Premier League

"Liverpool have a unique way of playing with their pace and the purpose that they play with. When you look at Manchester City, they have a David Silva, Bernado Silva, Kevin De Bryune, players who aren't naturally a No 10 but drift into that position.

"When you look at Tottenham, they have a Christian Eriksen, Dele Ali, both very good at creating and assisting. Jorginho is a deep-lying playmaker for Chelsea, then you've got Hazard who can create and make things happen.

"Unless Juan Mata is on the pitch, it's very difficult [for United] to have that type of iconic player who can drift into that No 10 position.

"So I think he becomes vital when you're playing against teams who will sit back, like Fulham, and when you're playing against teams, like Liverpool, where you will probably be giving up possession and looking to play on the counterattack."

Enjoy all of the Festive Football fixtures by getting Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football for just £18 a month.