WATCH: Anthony Martial scores superb team goal for Manchester United

0:51 Anthony Martial capped off a wonderful team move for Manchester United as the Red Devils cruised to a 5-1 win against Cardiff in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's first match in charge. Anthony Martial capped off a wonderful team move for Manchester United as the Red Devils cruised to a 5-1 win against Cardiff in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's first match in charge.

It was a goal that all Manchester United fans have been craving.

Under Jose Mourinho United had been playing safety-first football but new boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer called for a switch in philosophy and his players responded in style with a 5-1 victory at Cardiff.

Martial's goal to make it 3-1 summed up this new vibrant Manchester United.

Martial, Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard linked brilliantly just outside the box and Martial galloped through before finishing into the far corner.

Watch the brilliantly worked goal at the top of the page.