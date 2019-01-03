WATCH: Jonjo Shelvey's reckless challenge on Paul Pogba

0:44 Jonjo Shelvey was lucky to avoid seeing red after a high-footed challenge on Paul Pogba Jonjo Shelvey was lucky to avoid seeing red after a high-footed challenge on Paul Pogba

Newcastle midfielder Jonjo Shelvey was fortunate to avoid further punishment after a high-foot challenge on Paul Pogba in Manchester United's 2-0 win at St James' Park.

Caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made it four wins from his opening four games, matching the record of Sir Matt Busby, as United moved to within eight points of fourth place.

Pogba came into the game in fine form, and despite failing to add to his recent scoring streak, he did well not to lose his temper after a late challenge from Shelvey.

Such is the shift in mood at Old Trafford, Pogba was quick to take to social media after the match to make light of the incident.

It was the Frenchman who momentarily lost control of the ball before Shelvey, rather needlessly, clattered into him to give away a foul 25 yards from the Newcastle goal.

Tempers flared as Pogba and Shelvey exchanged words before the free-kick was taken and Andre Marriner failed to produce a card.

Was Shelvey fortunate to escape without a card? Hit play on the video link to draw your own conclusion.