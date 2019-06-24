Manchester United restart talks with Crystal Palace over Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Manchester United are making progress in their pursuit of Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Manchester United's talks with Crystal Palace over bringing Aaron Wan-Bissaka to Old Trafford have restarted, Sky Sports News understands.

Palace are reported to want a guaranteed £50m up front for the 21-year-old England U21 international full-back, who has three years remaining on his contract at Selhurst Park.

United are understood to have had one bid worth an initial £35m with additional payments totalling to £15m, rejected, but have made no fresh bid as of Monday afternoon.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka is currently on international duty with England U21s

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to bring players in quickly this summer as he looks to build his squad for the new season.

Palace are under no pressure to sell Wan-Bissaka, who featured 39 times in all competitions last season as the Eagles finished 12th in the Premier League.

Wan-Bissaka is currently at the European U21 Championships in Italy but Aidy Boothroyd will not prevent him from completing the formalities of a move to United should they strike a deal with Crystal Palace.