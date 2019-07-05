Andreas Pereira and Axel Tuanzebe sign new Manchester United contracts

Andreas Pereira has signed a deal to keep him at the club until 2023

Andreas Pereira and Axel Tuanzebe have both signed new Manchester United contracts.

Pereira has signed a new four-year contract with an option for a further year, while Tuanzebe has agreed a new three-year deal with an option of an extra year.

Pereira, who made 22 appearances for United last season, says he is grateful of the faith manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has shown in him.

He said: "I have spent so long in Manchester that I now regard the city and the club as my home and I'm extremely happy to continue my career here. The manager has shown great faith in me and I can't wait to get this campaign started under him."

Pereira made 22 appearances for United last season

Solskjaer added: "Andreas is another player brought through our Academy that understands what it means to play for Manchester United. He came from another country but quickly understood the values of playing for this club and doesn't take it for granted.

"Andreas has become an important member of the squad with his energy and hard work in midfield."

Tuanzebe spent last season on loan at Aston Villa, making 30 appearances. He helped the club earn promotion with victory in the Sky Bet Championship play-off final against Derby.

The 21-year-old told the club's website: "I have grown up at Manchester United and it has always been a big part of my life and my family's life. I appreciate the trust that the club has in me and I want to repay that with my performances on the pitch.

Axel Tuanzebe helped Aston Villa earn promotion to the Premier League last season

"I know I have a lot of hard work and learning ahead of me but the experience I gained throughout last season puts me in good stead for the future ahead.

Solskjaer says the defender will start pre-season with United, despite reports linking him with a second season loan with Villa.

Solskjaer added: "Axel is a great example of the type of player that has come through the Manchester United system. He is humble, hard-working, talented and a team player.

"He had a successful time on loan with Aston Villa and has gained a lot of experience from that spell, which ended in promotion to the Premier League."

