Marcus Rashford says Man United are working hard to right wrongs of last season

Marcus Rashford says Manchester United's players are working harder than ever to right the wrongs of last season.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's squad are currently in Perth for the first leg of a pre-season tour of Australia, Singapore and China, with the players determined to improve on a disappointing Premier League campaign which saw them finish sixth last term.

And despite the uncertainty over Paul Pogba and Romelu Lukaku's futures, Rashford insists the mood in the camp is as good as it has ever been ahead of Solksjaer's first full season in charge at Old Trafford.

"Everyone is positive, we know last season wasn't good enough but we've put it behind us and are working harder than ever to put things right this time," Rashford said.

"As individuals and as a team we all have to take responsibility - if we do that, we've got a good chance to achieve our aims."

"The training sessions have been quite tough but it's what we needed and we're in much better condition to perform this season.

"It helps the boss has had the time to work with us on the pitch and we've learnt new things."

I want to get Manchester United back to where they belong…

Rashford signed a new four-year contract at the club last week with the 21-year-old insisting his commitment to the club was motivated by getting the club back to where it belongs - at the top of the Premier League.

"It's always been a goal of mine to get the club back to where they should be and what we all know is Manchester United, so the decision wasn't a hard one to make," Rashford said.

"With Manchester City and Liverpool winning it makes it a bigger challenge but one we're not going to shy away from but face it head-on.

"What's happened in the past has happened but we have to move forward as a team."

