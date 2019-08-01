Harry Maguire: Manchester United ready to make Leicester man world's most expensive defender

Harry Maguire is wanted at Old Trafford

Manchester United are willing to pay up to £80m for Leicester centre-back Harry Maguire, Sky Sports News understands.

That figure would eclipse the current world record for a defender, which was set when Liverpool paid Southampton £75m for Virgil van Dijk in January 2018.

Maguire, who phoned in sick for training on Monday, has four years left on his contract and Leicester's position all summer has been that he is not for sale.

The 26-year-old remains Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's No 1 target at Old Trafford and has told Leicester he wants to leave before the transfer window shuts on August 8.

Maguire is also said to be very keen on a move to Old Trafford so he can follow in the footsteps of his heroes Nemanja Vidic and Rio Ferdinand.

It is understood United would have to pay Leicester £90m for Maguire, further underlining the Foxes stance that they feel under no pressure to sell the player.

Sky Sports News understands Maguire is becoming increasingly frustrated with Leicester's stance towards selling him this summer.

3:13 The Good Morning Transfers panel discuss Manchester United's chances of signing Harry Maguire, with Leicester believed to be demanding £90m for the player The Good Morning Transfers panel discuss Manchester United's chances of signing Harry Maguire, with Leicester believed to be demanding £90m for the player

United's executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward decided not to travel out to the club's pre-season tour of Australia, Singapore and China earlier this month to work on negotiations for incoming transfers.

The club have signed just two players so far this summer - Aaron Wan-Bissaka who joined from Crystal Palace, and Daniel James who moved from Swansea.

The Red Devils are also trying to sign forward Paulo Dybala, 25, from Juventus in a swap move with striker Romelu Lukaku going the other way.

The deal between the two clubs "is as good as done", once source has told Sky Sports News, and the transfer now hinges on whether Dybala is convinced on a move to Old Trafford.

Juventus' sporting director Fabio Paratici flew into London this week to hold talks with United and the two players' agents "in order to reach an agreement and complete the exchange".

Follow the Summer Transfer Window on Sky Sports

0:40 Get excited for the 2019/20 season with Sky Sports where you can watch all the best action from the Premier League, EFL, SPFL and more! Get excited for the 2019/20 season with Sky Sports where you can watch all the best action from the Premier League, EFL, SPFL and more!

Sky Sports brings you the very latest news from this summer's transfer market with three new shows.

Start your day with Good Morning Transfers at 9am as our team of reporters bring you the latest news and insight. Transfer Talk then follows at midday delivering analysis of the biggest stories. Then join us at 7pm for the definitive round-up of the day's news with The Transfer Show.

As well as tuning into Sky Sports News, don't miss a thing with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.

Watch more games this season for less with our Total Football Offer. Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Premier League channels for just £18 extra a month