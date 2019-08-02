Mario Mandzukic a Man United option in Romelu Lukaku-Paulo Dybala swap talks with Juventus

Mario Mandzukic in action for Juventus in pre-season

Manchester United have discussed signing Mario Mandzukic as talks continue with Juventus over Romelu Lukaku, Sky Sports News understands.

United and Juve have agreed a swap deal in principle, which would see Lukaku traded for Paulo Dybala, but the Argentine is yet to agree personal terms with United, with Mandzukic now considered as an alternative option.

Sky Sports News understands any deal which would see Lukaku heading to Juve would have to include a player heading to United in return, with a change in player affecting any potential transfer fee.

Former Croatia international Mandzukic, 33, is someone United have kept tabs on for some time, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer keen to preserve his striking options next season.

Mandzukic scored 10 goals in 33 appearances across all competitions for Juve last season. During his four years in Turin he has won Serie A four times, the Coppa Italia three times and the Italian Super Cup once.

At Bayern Munich he won the Bundesliga twice as well as the Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup in 2013 while he also lifted the Spanish Super Cup during a year-long stint at Atletico Madrid.

Dybala, meanwhile, arrived at Juventus' training ground on Friday ahead of talks with head coach Maurizio Sarri over his future and what his role will be for the coming season.

The Dybala-Lukaku swap deal now hinges on the preference of Dybala and whether he wants to move to Old Trafford, but Sky in Italy have been told by Juventus that the 25-year-old will not be returning to training before August 5.

Meanwhile, Inter Milan are still monitoring the situation and will consider making another offer for Lukaku should Dybala turn down a move to United. However, there are real concerns they can still not get close to United's asking price.

