Romelu Lukaku-Paulo Dybala swap deal: Everything you need to know

With Manchester United's Romelu Lukaku and Juventus' Paulo Dybala potentially being on the verge of one of the biggest swap deals in the history of football, Sky in Italy's Fabrizio Romano and Belgian football expert Kristof Terreur provide insight into the inner workings of the deal.

United have agreed a swap deal in principle with Juventus involving Dybala and Lukaku, according to Sky in Italy.

The deal now hinges on the preference of Dybala and whether he wants to move to Old Trafford and the agreement of personal terms.

Sky in Italy also understand Dybala also does not want his wages to be reduced by 25 per cent if United fail to qualify for the Champions League.

Speaking on the latest edition of the Transfer Talk podcast, first Romano and then Terreur answered some pressing questions around the deal and its inner workings.

Why do Juve want Dybala out - does he want to leave?

Paulo Dybala is sad and angry at being pushed towards a Juventus exit, says Romano

Romano: "Dybala had a terrible season last year and he was convinced it was the fault of his relationship with former manager Massimiliano Allegri. After Allegri left the club he realised that the problem was with the club, not just the manager.

"The problem was tactical because of his role. He feels like a No 10 but Maurizio Sarri plays with a 4-3-3.

"Also Juventus need money after spending on Matthijs de Ligt and other transfers, they must sell someone.

"Dybala does not want to leave Juventus, he has always said he wants a chance to show his skills, show his best at the club.

"I am told Paulo is so sad and angry now. He was convinced he would stay and now he is considering the possibility of leaving for Manchester United."

How crucial are Dybala's talks with Sarri?

0:28 Juventus forward Paulo Dybala has landed in Turin ahead of talks with head coach Maurizio Sarri over his future at the club Juventus forward Paulo Dybala has landed in Turin ahead of talks with head coach Maurizio Sarri over his future at the club

Romano: "Paulo has not spoken with Sarri yet, he hopes to talk with him soon. It will be very important for his decision.

"He believes Sarri wants to try him in a new role. Sarri has always said he likes Dybala's style of football, he wants to speak with him.

"Paulo will not train with Juventus until August 5. If he talks well with Sarri, he will reject United and then return to training."

What is Dybala's state of mind? Does he like the idea of Man Utd?

0:11 Executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward arrives at Manchester United's London offices for talks over a deal to bring Paulo Dybala to the club Executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward arrives at Manchester United's London offices for talks over a deal to bring Paulo Dybala to the club

Romano: "Manchester United is a historical club and for any player, even if they are not in the Champions League, this is normal.

"That's why Paulo is considering the move, he is sad with the club, manager and directors - he is now focused on the United offer.

"His agents are asking United for an important contract with a big wage like the two top earners at Old Trafford.

"He's sad because he was not expecting any of this."

Has Cristiano Ronaldo been involved?

Cristiano Ronaldo and Dybala have a good relationship on and off the pitch, says Romano

Romano: "For sure they have spoken, Paulo is a big fan of Cristiano. Ronaldo has always spoken well of him and they have a good relationship on the pitch.

"I don't know what they said to each other but I know Ronaldo would have suggested good things about Manchester United. He still likes the club and the fans.

"Paulo is speaking with his family and friends - he is not convinced yet to leave Juventus. United have to change his mind with a contract."

Would Dybala fit in at United tactically?

Dybala is perfect for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's attacking tactics, says Romano

Romano: "He is perfect for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. He is best at No 10 and he fits perfectly the idea of Manchester United's attacking football.

"He is angry after one or two not good years so he will be ready to give energy and quality. He is a world-class player and needs to play.

"The only thing we need to understand is about his life in England. A South American guy who loved his life in Italy and always had a dream of playing in La Liga. His real dream was to play for Barcelona with Lionel Messi or for Real Madrid. He never considered the Premier League.

"Will he fit into the Premier League? I would guess, yes."

If Dybala stays does the Lukaku deal collapse?

3:12 The Transfer Talk panel debate how Romelu Lukaku will fit in at Manchester United should a swap deal to Juventus, involving Paulo Dybala, not go through The Transfer Talk panel debate how Romelu Lukaku will fit in at Manchester United should a swap deal to Juventus, involving Paulo Dybala, not go through

Romano: "I think so, yes. Because it will only be a matter of days before the window shuts. It will be difficult to agree another deal with Juventus for an important player like Lukaku, who already agreed personal terms.

"He has been waiting to come to Italy for two or three months because he was in talks with Juventus. He is not so happy of waiting, waiting and waiting.

"At the moment it is just Dybala and Lukaku - no other players."

Is Lukaku happy to go to Juve, after having talks with Inter?

Antonio Conte has tried to sign Romelu Lukaku as manager of Juventus, Chelsea and Inter

Terreur: "Would you be happy to play with the chance to play with Cristiano Ronaldo and win trophies in Italy? It was not his first choice but now that the offer is on the table, he wants to join them.

"He's agreed personal terms and is just waiting for Dybala. He was close to Juventus before in 2014 when he was approached during the World Cup. Antonio Conte's name always comes up when Lukaku is mentioned. He wanted him but a few days after the offer was made to Lukaku, Conte left the club and Lukaku joined Everton in the end.

"Juve have always been following him. The sporting director of Juve has always been a fan.

"On the other hand, this is a financial operation for Juventus to get some cash in. They underestimated last year the cost of the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo last year. They need cash."

Is Lukaku guaranteed to start at Juve?

Maurizo Sarri replaced Massimiliano Allegri as Juventus manager of the summer

Terreur: "It depends on what Sarri wants. The feeling in Italy is that he wants to play him more on the left side. I do not know what Sarri is up to but he likes to play with a striker, whether that is a false nine or a deep striker.

"I do not know if Lukaku will do what Sarri expects of him but he has played a lot for United on the wings. I'm not surprised this is happening because of the connection of his agents.

"It's finally on the table now. A month ago, nobody at Manchester United would have expected they could sign Dybala or that they could offload Lukaku to Juventus. It would have started earlier, this is just an opportunity

created by an agent or club.

"Because Inter was not able to pay what United want, they are looking for a solution to sell an unhappy player. United do not want him in the second role behind Marcus Rashford.

If a deal collapses, has Lukaku burnt bridges at United?

Romelu Lukaku has not played for Manchester United during pre-season

Terreur: "He is not a difficult guy and he has not gone on strike, he's just not playing friendly games.

"He is also the guy who can switch his mind quite easily. It's an important year for him with the European Championships coming. If other Belgian strikers suddenly start to play for their teams then they will be knocking on the door.

"We still have to see what Solskjaer is going to do. Will he survive this season and get the results that everyone expects?

"Lukaku has lost a whole pre-season as well. He will be at a huge disadvantage if he stays.

"Before pre-season he was second choice, but is he still second choice now? He could be third with (Mason) Greenwood and others performing well.

"Solskjaer remarked that it is not in his plans to play with a big six foot striker, he prefers mobile guys up front. Even Alexis Sanchez could play upfront if Rashford is not available. The manager is already considering other options, that is never a good sign."

Is it all too good to be true?

Terreur: "I don't like to make predictions but they are really pushing Dybala to move at Juve. If I was Dybala, I would not do it, I would want to stay put. If players are committed, Sarri will use them.

"Money talks as well, so I think maybe right at the end of the window when Dybala feels the pressure from all sides the exchange could happen. It can easily fall through too, it's a huge guess."

