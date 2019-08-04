Harry Maguire in Manchester ahead of move to Man Utd from Leicester

Harry Maguire has been seen in Manchester as his world-record transfer from Leicester to Manchester United edges closer.

The England international was spotted leaving a hotel in the centre of the city on Sunday morning.

Maguire then travelled to Carrington to meet Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and the rest of the United squad, who face Blackburn in a behind-closed-doors friendly on Sunday afternoon.

Sky sources understand United have agreed an £80m fee for Maguire, a deal which would make him the most expensive defender in history.

Speaking after the club's pre-season match against AC Milan on Saturday, Solskjaer said he was hopeful of announcing the signing "very soon".

He said: "Hopefully the last little details will be in place over the weekend and we can announce something very soon."

Maguire will prove to be a 'future captain' of the club, according to Henry Winter.

"He's a leader, he's a future Manchester United captain," he told Sunday Supplement. "Anyone who's interviewed him, or spent any time around him, knows he's a good character. I think it's a great buy.

"Manchester United would have liked him about three weeks ago, but it's a fantastic signing. He'll bring a smile back to that dressing room, because he's such an engaging character."

