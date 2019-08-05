Harry Maguire: The case for Manchester United's new defence

Manchester United unveil new signing Harry Maguire after completing his £80m transfer from Leicester

Harry Maguire has become the most expensive defender in football history after completing his £80m move to Manchester United. Jack Wilkinson explains how the England international’s arrival signifies a long overdue refresh on and off the pitch at Old Trafford...

Sir Alex Ferguson's presence will be forever felt at Old Trafford; a seat in the directors' box is his for life, his bronze statue, cross-armed, outside the imposing former North Stand upon which his name is emblazoned.

For the most part Fergie's legacy is celebrated, but there's been a hangover from the tail end of his reign, and not the trophy-winning kind fans yearn to return.

Rio Ferdinand, Nemanja Vidic and Patrice Evra left Old Trafford in 2014, a significant blow 12 months after Ferguson's retirement, and United's failure to replace them or settle on a defence has hindered their cause ever since.

Just ask Louis van Gaal or Jose Mourinho.

The indecision has meant that since the start of the 2014/15 season, Chris Smalling, Ashley Young, Antonio Valencia and Phil Jones - all signed by Ferguson - have made more Premier League appearances than any other United defenders.

And that's despite the club spending in excess of £150m on Luke Shaw, Marcos Rojo, Daley Blind, Matteo Darmian, Eric Bailly, Victor Lindelof and Diogo Dalot in that time.

United have paid a hefty price for flying in the face of the foundations of Ferguson's success - move with the times, spend shrewdly and build from a solid defensive base. That ethos began to ebb away but now, with one of Ferguson's disciples Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at the helm, times are changing at Old Trafford.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer poses with Maguire as he puts pen to paper on a six-year contract at Old Trafford

Solskjaer hasn't followed the same path of his predecessors who tried and failed to replicate the dominance of Ferguson. He's moved swiftly and decisively in his first summer transfer window to revamp his defence with the capture of Aaron Wan-Bissaka and now the world-record signing of Harry Maguire.

"Harry is one of the best centre-backs in the game today and I am delighted we have secured his signature," Solskjaer said after sealing the England defender's £80m switch to Old Trafford.

"He is a great reader of the game and has a strong presence on the pitch, with the ability to remain calm under pressure - coupled with his composure on the ball and a huge presence in both boxes - I can see he will fit well into this group both on and off the pitch.

"He has a great personality and is a fantastic addition to the club. I would like to welcome Harry to Manchester United and we are looking forward to working with him as we prepare for the new season."

United's deal for Maguire eclipses the £75m Liverpool paid Southampton for Virgil van Dijk in 2017

United conceded 54 goals in 2018/19, the most of any side in the top six and more than Crystal Palace and Newcastle. But with Wan-Bissaka catching the eye in pre-season and the services of Maguire now secured, the United faithful will be filled with optimism ahead of the new campaign.

Maguire has all of the attributes typically associated with a Manchester United centre-back; his confidence and willingness to step out from the defence saw him acquire the second-highest dribble success rates of any Premier League defender last season, while only Virgil van Dijk bettered his 73 per cent duel success rate in the top-flight.

When Manchester United come knocking on your door, it is an incredible opportunity. From my conversations with the manager, I am excited about the vision and plans he has for the team. It's clear to see that Ole is building a team to win trophies. Harry Maguire

Perhaps more encouragingly for United, however, is the club appear to have unshackled themselves from the crippling indecisiveness in the transfer market which has undermined their cause for too long.

Targets have been identified and acquired. As a result, United have a new case for the defence. Valencia has departed and while Smalling, Young and Jones have defied their critics time and again with their staying power over the last five years, United are poised to finally begin a new season with a new-look defence.

Maguire will be one of the first names on the team sheet, with Lindelof the prime candidate to partner him at the heart of the United defence. The right-back position looks sewn up by Wan-Bisakka already, while Shaw will be given the chance to do the same on the opposite flank.

United's success through the years has been built on their defence, and Solskjaer looks to have skilfully assembled another. How this defensive unit operates will go a long way to determining whether this new era at Old Trafford is a successful one.

