Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford suffers racist abuse on Twitter after Crystal Palace defeat

Marcus Rashford missed a penalty after an hour at Old Trafford

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford was subjected to racist abuse on social media moments after missing a penalty during Saturday's 2-1 defeat against Crystal Palace.

The past two weeks have seen Chelsea forward Tammy Abraham, United midfielder Paul Pogba and Reading's Yakou Meite all racially abused on Twitter after failing to score from the spot.

With United trailing 1-0 on Saturday afternoon with half an hour to go, Rashford stepped up to take the spot-kick but watched in horror as the ball bounced back off the left post.

Racist messages were posted soon afterwards on Twitter aimed at the England forward.

Pogba was targeted after missing a penalty in United's Premier League 1-1 draw with Wolves on Monday.

Speaking after the defeat to Palace, Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer criticised those responsible for the online abuse.

"We spoke about this before the weekend. We need to stop it," said Solskjaer.

"I'm lost for words. We keep having all these campaigns - no to racism, and they keep hiding behind fake identities.

"It's just crazy that we're talking about this in 2019."

In the build-up to the latest set of domestic games, Premier League managers put the focus on social media companies to police abuse dished out to players online.

Twitter told Sky Sports News they would meet United representatives in the next few weeks to discuss the racial abuse aimed at Pogba.