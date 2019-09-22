Marcus Rashford's groin injury adds to Manchester United woes

0:31 Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Marcus Rashford’s groin injury in their 2-0 defeat at West Ham United is ‘unfortunate’ but confident his side will have Mason Greenwood and Anthony Martial back soon. Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Marcus Rashford’s groin injury in their 2-0 defeat at West Ham United is ‘unfortunate’ but confident his side will have Mason Greenwood and Anthony Martial back soon.

Marcus Rashford has added to Manchester United's injury problems after being forced off with a groin injury in the 2-0 defeat at West Ham United.

The 21-year-old went down after an hour as Andriy Yarmolenko's first-half strike and Aaron Cresswell's late free-kick sunk a lacklustre United.

Rashford was immediately replaced by winger Jesse Lingard, with strikers Anthony Martial (thigh) and Mason Greenwood (tonsillitis) already sidelined - leaving manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with limited attacking options.

After the game the Manchester United boss said he was unsure how serious Rashford's injury was but downplayed the lack of attacking options currently at his disposal.

Speaking exclusively to Sky Sports News, Solskjaer said: "I don't know how bad it is, I'm not a doctor.

"He'll have a scan tomorrow and I'll get back to you when I know more.

"Hopefully we'll get Mason (Greenwood) and Anthony (Martial) back soon, it's just unfortunate that it happened today when we didn't have the other two unavailable."

Last week Solskjaer was also forced to come out and defend Rashford's form, who has gone six matches without a goal in open play.

And Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville believes the player didn't 'look right all day' before being forced with the injury.

"He has looked tired and made a lot of unnecessary runs closing down the goalkeeper," Neville said.

"Ole doesn't need another injury...Rashford looks upset.

"It's been a difficult few weeks for him and he hasn't been in the best of form. It leaves Manchester United with...well, not a lot."

'£900m spent and this is what they've ended up with?'

Neville also went on to suggest the current lack of attacking options was down to poor transfer activity, with the club selling Romelu Lukaku to Inter Milan for a fee of £73m this summer without replacing him.

"Greenwood, Martial and Rashford - all injured. Lingard is now centre-forward for Manchester United," Neville said.

"You look at that spend, over the last six or seven years, of £900m - just a little less than Manchester City.

"And this is what they've ended up with? It's incredible. £900m is a hell of a lot of money to have no centre forwards."

