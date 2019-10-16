Alexis Sanchez: Inter Milan forward ruled out for three months following ankle surgery

Sanchez will be sidelined until the New Year after sustaining an ankle injury while on international duty

Inter forward Alexis Sanchez has undergone surgery to his left ankle and will be out for the next three months, according to Sky in Italy.

The Inter forward, on loan from Manchester United, sustained an injury during Chile's 0-0 draw with Colombia on Saturday, limping off the pitch in the 88th minute.

He underwent medical investigations on Tuesday morning in Barcelona, with tests revealing the dislocation of the long peroneal tendon of his left ankle.

"Alexis Sanchez was in Barcelona this morning for consultation with Dr Ramon Cugat," read an Inter statement.

"The visit confirmed the diagnosis of the Inter medical staff and the decision was made to proceed with surgery on the left ankle.

"The operation was performed in the afternoon on the peroneus longus tendon and it went exactly as planned."

🏥 | UPDATE@Alexis_Sanchez underwent surgery on his left ankle earlier on today



👉 https://t.co/VVEtva5tzZ #FCIM — Inter (@Inter_en) October 16, 2019

Inter forward Sebastiano Esposito will not be called up to the FIFA U17 World Cup, starting on October 26, and will stay at Inter to provide back-up in Sanchez's absence.

Sanchez, 30, has made four appearances and scored one goal since joining Inter on loan in August.