Marcus Rashford injury: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirms double stress fracture in back

Marcus Rashford is out injured for a few weeks

Marcus Rashford has sustained a double stress fracture in his back and is facing at least six weeks out, says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Speaking after Manchester United's 2-0 defeat at Liverpool on Sunday, Solskjaer said: "He has suffered a bad injury. It's a stress fracture, it happened against Wolverhampton.

"It's unlucky for Marcus, he will be out for a while for us."

2:59 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Liverpool's win over Manchester United in the Premier League FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Liverpool's win over Manchester United in the Premier League

Questioned whether Rashford is more likely to be out for months, Solskjaer added: "He won't be back until after the mid-season break. I don't know how long it is, I'm not the doctor.

"Normally a stress fracture is six weeks to heal. Then he needs some recovery and rehab after that probably."

Rashford came on as a substitute in the 64th minute against Wolves but was forced off just over 15 minutes later after a collision with Matt Doherty.

Solskjaer added that Rashford's injury could force United into the transfer market and that loan deals were an option.

"It's an unfortunate situation we are in," Solskjaer told Sky Sports.

"We might look at some short-term deals as well.

"If there are the right players there and they fit, we can buy. If there are loans available, that might be possible."

Rashford injured his back after coming on as a substitute against Wolves

Analysis: Manchester United have to buy a new striker

Sky Sports' Gary Neville...

"United have to go into the market. They need someone up there with a physical presence and a bit more maturity - and they need another body.

"They have struggled to get into the market for a centre-forward. They desperately needed a striker to replace Lukaku and they haven't been able to get one."

Save 40% when you buy a NOW TV Sky Sports Month Pass for just £20