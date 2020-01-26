How deep are Manchester United in crisis? The Sunday Supplement panel debate

4:58 The Sunday Supplement panel discuss the ongoing misery at Manchester United The Sunday Supplement panel discuss the ongoing misery at Manchester United

Making Ole Gunnar Solskjaer permanent manager was one of the stupidest decisions a big club has made in a number of years, according to Sunday Supplement guest Jonathan Liew.

Solskjaer's side lost their eighth league match of the season against Burnley on Wednesday and lie 33 points off leaders Liverpool.

And The Guardian sports writer Liew thinks Woodward has bound himself to the struggling Norwegian by appointing him on a permanent basis needlessly.

He said: "Woodward has tied his fate to Solskjaer by making possibly one of the stupidest decisions that a big club has made in a number of years by appointing him as permanent manager, even though he didn't need to.

"Solskjaer wasn't going to get snapped up by Bayern or Real. So Woodward is tied to Solskjaer. Their fates are all entwined. They're all in this mess together.

"There is a deeper cultural issue at United. If you look at their history it's full of fantastic players, fantastic moments and last minute winners. Because history is based on those moments, they've neglected putting the processes and structures in place now required for long-term success.

"They think throwing in a manager will fix all their problems. They're addicted to this idea of a saviour who will rescue everything at the last minute like how things work in television and in film."

The Times' Chief Sports Writer Matt Dickinson believes the club has deep-seated problems from the pitch to the dugout and up to the boardroom.

"They've got a big issue at pretty much every level. Woodward lurched into the Solskjaer thing. The scale of the Manchester United job was huge and it needed someone who had a proven track record.

"Pochettino jumped out to me as the sort of club building, team building guy they should have been looking at. I know for a fact that they didn't approach him.

"They're over-obsessed with United DNA and let's bring in someone who knows the club, as if that's the most important thing. That was a mistake.

"Ultimately you're relying on the Glazers to make a big call and the share price is healthy, it's going to take five years maybe of financial uncertainty to make the Glazers feel like they've got a bigger problem on their hands.

"Another problem is if you're Jadon Sancho and you're looking at United, are you thinking this is the club I want to join?The team's lying fifth, which is a minor miracle. It's feels like a boat on stormy seas that's stuck."

"Every player they sign, probably going back to Luke Shaw or before, gets worse." Matt Law

Daily Telegraph Football Correspondent Matt Law reckons every single player brought to Old Trafford since 2014 has regressed, betraying an alarming atmosphere at the club.

"The environment at Manchester United is worrying. Every player they sign, probably going back to Luke Shaw or before, gets worse. Not every single player they sign is a terrible player.

"Guardiola wanted Fred who has turned out to be a terrible signing, Guardiola wanted Sanchez, Guardiola wanted Maguire. I would bet those three at Manchester City would get better or do well, given what Guardiola has done there.

"At Man United, two of them have turned out awful and I have to say I think Maguire's getting worse at Man United. It's happening time and time again. It's the same with managers to be honest with you.

"There is something wrong with the environment there. I don't know what it is because I'm not privy to what goes on behind the scenes, but that is really worrying to me.

"However much money you throw at it and whatever players you sign, I'm just not sure it's going to work because the last few years would suggest they'll get worse there."